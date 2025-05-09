OmniAb Introduces the xPloration® Partner Access Program

High-Throughput Single B-Cell Screening Platform Now Available for Purchase by OmniAb’s Partners for Use in Their Own Laboratories

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today introduced the launch of the xPloration Partner Access Program, under which current OmniAb partners can purchase the xPloration instrument to significantly enhance their capabilities in antibody discovery and development. xPloration is OmniAb’s proprietary, innovative, high-throughput single B-cell screening platform that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“xPloration has been a core part of our company’s discovery workflow for several years and our partners are increasingly recognizing its substantial value. Following multiple inbound inquiries and extensive testing and validation, the instrument and proprietary single-use consumables are now ready for sale to current partners for use within their own laboratories,” said Matt Foehr, Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb.

“xPloration represents a significant advancement in single B-cell screening and antibody discovery. It provides important advantages in the speed and quality of throughput due to its superior processing speed, exceptional hit recovery, unparalleled ease-of-use and reliability,” he added. “This launch to our growing base of nearly 100 partners via the xPloration Partner Access Program increases the reach of our business and also adds new revenue streams to OmniAb, while furthering our mission of pushing the frontiers of discovery technologies.”

xPloration leverages custom chips with approximately 1.5 million microcapillaries to isolate individual B-cells. With a robust, user-friendly design and rapid instrument run times of approximately 1.5 hours, xPloration meets the evolving discovery needs of the biopharmaceutical industry. It excels in screening and cell recovery, outperforming other spatial separation techniques and enables the discovery of rare cells that may be missed by competing systems. The instrument’s laser-based recovery process enhances discovery efficiency through advanced functional screening assays and large-scale repertoire mining. Additionally, its fluidics-free system and simple guided interface facilitates setup with minimal calibrations while boosting ease of use and reliability.

“Mining primary B-cells from immunized animals is a major challenge in therapeutic antibody discovery. Traditional methods, like hybridoma or FACS-based screening, limit antibody diversity, take weeks to run and/or are restricted to simple soluble antigens. In contrast, our xPloration platform processes millions of single B-cells and recovers thousands of antibody variants within hours, delivering superior screening and cell recovery capabilities while facilitating workflow flexibility,” added Bob Chen, Ph.D., OmniAb’s Vice President of Discovery Systems.

The capabilities of xPloration will be showcased in two separate presentations at the 21st Annual PEGS Boston Summit, taking place May 12-16, 2025, at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. Dr. Chen will present case studies in a presentation titled “xPloration: Simplifying Deep Antibody Mining for Maximum Impact” on Tuesday, May 13th at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time. Dr. Chen’s slides will be available in the Scientific Presentations section of OmniAb’s website shortly after the presentation.

John Kenney, Ph.D., President & Co-founder of Antibody Solutions, will deliver a lunchtime presentation titled “How to Get Your B-Cells on the A-List: Generating Relevant Diversity, Affinity, and Specificity from an Immune Repertoire” on Wednesday, May 14th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Antibody Solutions, a leading provider of fit-for-purpose antibody discovery services, is the first external user of xPloration technology.

In addition, OmniAb will showcase xPloration at the PEGS conference at exhibit booth #305. For more information about xPloration and the Partner Access Program, please contact OmniAb’s business development team at bd@omniab.com.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B-cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, is used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OmniAb cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or continue” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: statements regarding our competitive advantage and the growth prospects of our business; the scalability of our business; the expected performance of our technologies and the opportunities and earnings and cash flow accretion they may create, including the xPloration Partner Access Program; the ability to add new partners and programs; scientific presentations and clinical and regulatory events of our partners and the timing thereof; and our 2025 financial guidance. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our future success is dependent on acceptance of our technology platform and technologies by new and existing partners, as well as on the eventual development, approval and commercialization of products developed by our partners for which we have no control over the development plan, regulatory strategy or commercialization efforts; biopharmaceutical development is inherently uncertain; risks arising from changes in technology; the competitive environment in the life sciences and biotechnology platform market; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our xPloration instruments and related consumables and our reliance on a limited number of third-party manufacturers and suppliers; our failure to maintain, protect and defend our intellectual property rights; difficulties with performance of third parties we will rely on for our business; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unstable market and economic conditions may have serious adverse consequences on our business, financial condition and stock price; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

OmniAb, Inc.

Neha Singh, Ph.D.

investors@OmniAb.com

X @OmniAbTech

(510) 768-7760