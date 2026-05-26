Omios Biologics Launches ODE, a Viral Evolution Platform for Therapeutic Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — May 26, 2026 — Omios Biologics today announced the launch of the Omios Discovery Engine (ODE), a computational platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets by mapping the evolutionary interactions between viruses and human biology. The company is actively scaling its computational infrastructure and expanding its therapeutic pipeline.

ODE analyzes human-virus interactions to uncover disease vulnerabilities and translate them into actionable therapeutic strategies. The platform has already generated three biomarker-guided therapies for aggressive solid tumors and is advancing toward clinical development with a major U.S. cancer center.

Despite major advances in computational biology, many therapeutic programs continue to fail due to poor target selection and a limited understanding of disease mechanisms. Omios developed ODE to address this challenge by leveraging viral evolutionary biology as a therapeutic discovery framework.

“Viruses have spent hundreds of thousands of years evolving mechanisms to manipulate human biology,” said Aldo Pourchet, CEO of Omios Biologics. “We built ODE to systematically identify and harness these mechanisms for therapeutic discovery. By combining viral biology with large-scale computational analysis, we uncover highly relevant disease targets and develop safer and better-performing therapeutic strategies.”

Omios recently received the Jury Prize at the 2026 competition organized by the French American Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the company’s scientific and entrepreneurial momentum. Building on its oncology programs, Omios is now expanding the ODE platform into autoimmune, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases.

“We look at how viruses hack human cells and mine this for therapies,” said Anand Pai, CTO of Omios Biologics. “ODE provides a computational framework for identifying viral mechanisms that evolved to modulate critical human pathways. This approach enables us to uncover biologically relevant and potentially druggable targets that may remain inaccessible through traditional discovery methods.”

“Since 2023, Omios has been focused on the development of our next-generation, systemically delivered, biomarker-guided oncolytic virus platform,” said Bruno Larida, CBO of Omios. “We are now entering our next expansion phase with ODE, supported once again by our world-class team of virologists and drug developers. This platform creates significant new opportunities within the biopharma industry for pipeline expansion and early revenue generation.”

About Omios Biologics

Founded in 2023, Omios Biologics is a California-based computational biotechnology company developing a novel therapeutic discovery platform. The company utilizes the Omios Discovery Engine (ODE) to map disease vulnerabilities against the viral interactome and identify therapeutically actionable targets.