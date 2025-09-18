Ollin Biosciences Launches with Mission to Accelerate Best-in-class Therapies in Ophthalmology

Lead clinical-stage program, OLN324, is a higher potency VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody in a fully-recruited head-to-head study versus faricimab in wet AMD and DME, with topline data expected Q1 2026

Second program, OLN102, is a first-in-class TSHR/IGF-1R bispecific antibody with potential for best-in-disease safety and efficacy for thyroid eye disease (TED) and Graves’ disease

Launching with initial $100 million financing led by ARCH Venture Partners, Mubadala Capital and Monograph Capital

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ollin Biosciences, Inc. (Ollin), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring and developing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases, today announced its launch with an initial $100 million in financing led by ARCH Venture Partners, Mubadala Capital and Monograph Capital. Ollin is assembling a robust pipeline of both clinical and late-stage preclinical programs, building upon validated biologies to better address unmet treatment needs in ophthalmology.

“Ollin is a purpose-built, asset-centric biotech with core expertise in ophthalmology drug development, bringing together a strong focus on operational execution, market-informed clinical development strategies, and cutting edge data science and imaging tools,” said Jason Ehrlich, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Ollin. “We believe our first bispecific programs present a tremendous opportunity to improve patient care with medicines that target more than one pathway, given the multi-factorial nature of many eye diseases.”

“With Ollin, we have assembled a true ophthalmology development engine by bringing together a world-class team with the capital and tools to acquire and advance next-generation product candidates,” said Paul Berns, managing director at ARCH Venture Partners and board chair of Ollin. “With two differentiated programs already in the portfolio, continued business development efforts, and a randomized Phase 1b study comparing OLN324 to faricimab fully enrolled, we are off to a strong start building the next leading ophthalmology company.”

Acquiring and Developing Potential Best-in-class Therapies to Redefine the Standard of Care for Vision-threatening Diseases

Ollin’s lead clinical-stage program, OLN324, is a higher potency, higher molar dose VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody in Phase 1b clinical development for patients with either wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) or diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading causes of vision loss in older and working-aged people, respectively. Ollin has completed enrollment of over 150 patients with wAMD or DME in the JADE study, a randomized, U.S.-based, Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial designed to evaluate OLN324 versus faricimab for potential areas of anatomic and durability differentiation. Topline results from the study are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Building on the proven backbone efficacy of anti-VEGF, OLN324’s substantially higher anti-Ang2 potency over the current market leader faricimab, coupled with a smaller protein format, gives OLN324 the potential for best-in-class disease control. OLN324 is being tested at higher molar doses than faricimab for greater target coverage and the potential for extended treatment durability. These features give OLN324 the potential for a differentiated, first-line standard of care profile.

“Both VEGF and Ang2 play important roles in the vascular pathologies that drive wAMD and DME. Dual targeting has the potential to improve anatomic outcomes and achieve more durable disease control compared to VEGF inhibition alone,” said Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of research, Retina Consultants of America. “Uptake of the first FDA-approved VEGF/Ang2 inhibitor, faricimab, underscores the interest from retinal specialists and patients for new medicines offering improved outcomes by targeting more than one driver of disease. There remains meaningful room for further clinical improvement for patients. Ollin’s Phase 1b study explores the potential for differentiation of OLN324 versus faricimab from the outset, indicating a strategy to leverage validated biologies and clear regulatory pathways to accelerate therapeutic development.”

In a completed Phase 1 single and multiple dose escalation study conducted in DME patients in China, OLN324 demonstrated promising vision and anatomic improvements along with a favorable safety profile. OLN324 was discovered by and is being developed in collaboration with Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801, Innovent R&D code: IBI324).

Ollin’s second program, OLN102, is a first-in-class, TSHR/IGF-1R bispecific antibody with potential best-in-disease safety and efficacy for thyroid eye disease (TED), as well as the underlying autoimmune condition of Graves’ disease. Both IGF-1R and TSHR are clinically-validated targets for TED, and the crosstalk between these two receptors is mechanistically important in the pathogenesis and clinical sequelae of TED. By inhibiting both receptors, OLN102 may offer TED patients improved safety and efficacy compared to existing medicines through more precise tissue targeting and a wider therapeutic index. Additionally, OLN102 has the potential to uniquely address the underlying autoimmune thyroid dysfunction (Graves’ disease) in TED patients. OLN102, discovered by and being developed in collaboration with VelaVigo, is expected to enter clinical development in 2026.

Leaders in Ophthalmology Drug Development and Innovation

Ollin has assembled a world-class team with proven success in end-to-end ophthalmic drug development and commercialization. The company’s approach integrates scientific insights with deep commercial market understanding, and utilizes advanced ophthalmic image analysis tools to accelerate drug development and maximize therapeutic impact for patients.

Ollin’s leadership, including clinicians and scientists at the forefront of innovation in ophthalmology, is supported by a board of directors of proven company builders and life sciences investors and a scientific advisory board of ophthalmologists globally known for their contributions to and impact on clinical development.

Leadership Team:

Jason Ehrlich, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer

Andrew Peterson, Ph.D., senior vice president, biology

Florence Lorget, Pharm.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, development sciences

Will Liu, M.H.A., vice president, portfolio and program

Varun Malhotra, M.D., MBA, vice president, clinical development

Pam Henderson, R.N., B.S.N., vice president, clinical operations

Jonathan Kim, MBA, vice president, corporate development

Brian Cuneo, J.D., CXO/CLO and senior partner, ARCH Venture Partners

Board of Directors:

Jason Ehrlich, M.D., Ph.D., board member, co-founder and CEO

Paul Berns, board chair and managing director, ARCH Venture Partners

Jason Coloma, Ph.D., co-founder, board member and CEO, Maze Therapeutics

Alaa Halawa, board member and head of healthcare, Mubadala Ventures

Fred Cohen, M.D., D.Phil., board member and founder of Monograph Capital

Travis Murdoch, M.D., co-founder, independent board member, CEO of Braveheart Bio and former CEO, HI-Bio

Scientific Advisory Board:

Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., director of research at Retina Consultants of Texas; chairman of research, Retina Consultants of America and deputy chair of ophthalmology for the Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., MA, FASRS, managing partner, director of clinical research, and director of fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and clinical professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

David Eichenbaum, M.D., FASRS, partner and director of research at Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida

Margaret Chang, M.D., MS, senior partner, Retinal Consultants of Sacramento; member, Medical Leadership Board of Retinal Consultants of America

Rishi Singh, M.D., staff surgeon, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic and professor of ophthalmology at the Lerner College of Medicine in Cleveland Ohio; incoming chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at Mass General Brigham

Veeral Sheth, M.D., MBA, FASRS, partner and director of clinical trials, University Retina; clinical assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago

Atul Dandekar, chief strategy and business officer of Maze Therapeutics and Ollin co-founder

About Ollin Biosciences

Established in 2023, Ollin Biosciences™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring and developing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases. With a differentiated pipeline, world-class team, and strong investor syndicate, Ollin is redefining what’s possible in ophthalmology. For more information, please visit us at www.ollin.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

