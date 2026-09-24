Ollin Biosciences Announces Presentations and Symposium at EURETINA 2026

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ollin Biosciences, Inc. (Ollin), a clinical-stage biotech advancing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases, today announced an upcoming presentation of results from its previously completed head-to-head JADE proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating OLN324 versus faricimab (Vabysmo®) in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) at the 26th European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) Annual Congress, taking place in Vienna, Austria, from October 1-4, 2026.

In addition, Ollin announced a symposium on the promise of next-generation VEGF/Ang2 dual inhibition, featuring leading international ophthalmology faculty. OLN324 is a higher-potency, smaller-format, higher-molar-dose VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody entering Phase 3 clinical development for DME and wAMD.

Presentation and symposium details:

Presentation Title: Results of JADE, a Randomized, Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial Comparing OLN324, a Higher-Potency, Small-Format VEGF/Ang2 Bispecific Antibody, with Faricimab in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema or Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, October 2, 3:45 p.m. – 3:51 p.m. CEST

Presenter: David Eichenbaum, M.D., FASRS, partner and director of research at Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida

Symposium Title: Raising the Bar in Retinal Vascular Diseases

Symposium Date/Time: Friday, October 2, 5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. CEST

Faculty:

Rishi P. Singh, M.D., FASRS, chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at Mass Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham, Harvard University, Boston, MA;

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, managing partner, director of clinical research, and director of fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, TX;

Stela Vujosevic, M.D., Ph.D., FARVO, FEBO, head of Medical Retina Unit, IRCCS MultiMedica, University of Milan in Milan, Italy;

Gemmy Cheung, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.B.S., FRCOphth, head of the Retina Research Group at the Singapore Eye Research Institute, head of the Medical Retina Department at Singapore National Eye Centre, Arthur Lim Professor in Ophthalmology at the Duke-NUS Medical School, National University of Singapore in the Republic of Singapore;

Patricio G. Schlottmann, M.D., director of the Research Department at the Charles Ophthalmic Center and Ophthalmology Department Director at Organización Médica de Investigación in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Ollin also today announced that Jason Ehrlich, MD, PhD, Co-Founder of Ollin Biosciences and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation as part of the Ophthalmology Futures Forum - Retina Forum 2026 on September 30, in Vienna, Austria.

About OLN324

Building on the clinical success of intravitreal VEGF/Ang2 inhibition, OLN324 is a next-generation VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody engineered with substantially higher Ang2 potency relative to faricimab, increased molar dosing relative to both faricimab and aflibercept (including Eylea HD®), and a smaller protein format. VEGF and Ang2 are central drivers of retinal vascular diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), with Ang2 playing a key role in vascular instability, leakage, inflammation, and fibrosis. In the recently completed head-to-head Phase 1b JADE clinical study comparing OLN324 to faricimab (Vabysmo®), OLN324 demonstrated meaningfully faster and greater anatomic outcomes in both DME and wAMD versus faricimab as well as numerically greater vision gains. Global Phase 3 trials of OLN324 in DME and wAMD are being initiated in the fourth quarter of 2026. OLN324 was discovered by and is being developed in collaboration with Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801; Innovent R&D code: IBI324).

About Ollin Biosciences

Established in 2023, Ollin Biosciences™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring and developing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases. With a differentiated pipeline, world-class team, and strong investor syndicate, Ollin is redefining what’s possible in ophthalmology. For more information, please visit us at www.ollin.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Vabysmo® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.; Eylea® and Eylea HD® are registered trademarks of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Media:

Katie Engleman

1AB

katie@1abmedia.com