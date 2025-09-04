Oligomerix Elects New Chairman William Caple to Board of Directors

BRONX, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oligomerix, Inc., a privately held company pioneering the development of small molecule therapeutics targeting tau for rare neurodegenerative and Alzheimer’s diseases, today announced the election of William Caple as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Oligomerix is extremely pleased to announce the election of Bill Caple as its new Chairman of the Board. Bill brings extensive experience to our Board with his broad and diverse business experience, especially in helping to secure corporate investment and accelerate organizations’ business plans, which is precisely what Oligomerix needs at this stage of development,” said Doug Durand, Oligomerix Board member.

With over 30 years in executive leadership positions, Bill brings creative and proven leadership skills across multiple disciplines. He founded Caple Advisory Solutions, US/Asia, an international management consulting practice focused on assisting companies with growth, corporate finance, business/corporate development, and exits. Bill has experience as an international and domestic strategic adviser, management consultant, investment banker, senior executive, and board member, both in the private and public sectors. Bill is currently a board member of Splash Beverage (NYSE American: SBEV) assisting with corporate strategies, capital financings and structure, business development, and M&A; and is a member of The Livingston Group-Asia (tlg-asia.com).

Bill’s additional experience includes the IPO of his previous software company OTG Software (NASDAQ: OTGS), and sourcing, negotiating, and closing the $1.8B 2021 acquisition of TaylorMade Golf by the Korean PE firm, Centroid Investment Partners. He solely represented Centroid versus sell-side Morgan Stanley; sourced the deal, assembled the transactional team, and led strategies and negotiations.

“I am very pleased to join Oligomerix as its Chairman at this critical stage of its development in Phase 1 clinical human testing. There is a major unmet need for novel approaches for treating Alzheimer’s disease and other rare neurodegenerative and dementia disorders," said Bill Caple. “Having been personally touched by the suffering from these diseases, I am passionate about helping to find effective medications to treat such devastating maladies. I look forward to developing a consortium of partners and investors to support this important work.”

About OLX-07010: OLX-07010 is a highly differentiated compound that provides an oral, once-per-day medication that has demonstrated an ability to prevent the accumulation of tau protein in multiple animal models and is now progressing through Ph 1 human testing. Given the recent approvals of new antibody treatments for Alzheimer's disease, we’re excited for the potential of our small molecule inhibitor targeting tau self-association and at the possibility of offering patients a new therapeutic option.

About Oligomerix, Inc.

Oligomerix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel, small-molecule inhibitors of protein self-association for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and rare neurodegenerative diseases such as progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Oligomerix’s lead compound, OLX-07010 is in Phase 1 clinical development.

The company’s headquarters and research laboratories are located at the Ullmann Research Center for Health Sciences within the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. For more information, please visit https://oligomerix.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Oligomerix is seeking strategic partners to support the acceleration and advancement of these important programs. For more information about Oligomerix, please visit https://oligomerix.com/.

