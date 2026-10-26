Oligo Medic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Episurf’s Custom Implant Business

Acquisition to accelerate FOREVER IN MOTION

Episurf LOI and Arcuro acquisition combine with stappone commercialization LOI to bring together biomaterials, patient-specific implants, surgical repair technologies and digital motion intelligence.

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Oligo Medic Inc., today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire the imaging-based custom implant business of Episurf Medical AB, which develops and commercializes patient-specific implants and surgical instruments for joint preservation.

The proposed acquisition follows Oligo Medic's recent acquisition of Arcuro Medical and its letter of intent for the exclusive global commercialization of stappone's dynamic pressure-sensing insole technology in orthopedics. Together, these initiatives advance the first phase of the company's strategy to build a comprehensive standard of care joint preservation platform under the planned name FOREVER IN MOTION.

The FOREVER IN MOTION platform is designed to bring together complementary technologies across the continuum of care starting with biomaterials that support biological healing, personalized implants and imaging-based treatment planning, advanced surgical soft-tissue repair systems, and digital motion intelligence that provides objective, real-time movement data to enhance rehabilitation and recovery.

"Our vision is to bring together the technologies, clinical expertise and global commercial reach needed to support patients throughout their joint preservation journey in an all-encompassing approach," said Sam Alexandre Selmani, CEO of Oligo Medic. "FOREVER IN MOTION gives that vision a clear identity and a shared purpose: helping people maintain and regain their freedom of movement. These transactions are foundational steps toward a connected platform linking treatment planning, surgical solutions, and rehabilitation monitoring to improve outcomes."

FOREVER IN MOTION intends to build upon its established global distribution network to expand access to these complementary technologies and deepen relationships with the communities of orthopedic surgeons and rehabilitation professionals who support their patients.

"Episurf has developed a distinctive technology platform for patient-specific orthopedic treatment. We believe that Oligo Medic's broader industrial platform can create attractive opportunities for continued product development and international commercialization. For Episurf, this proposed transaction represents an important step in our strategic focus on real estate, while offering the medical technology business a new opportunity to progress," said Jens Andersson, CEO of Episurf Medical AB (publ).

"We started Arcuro to work closely with surgeons in addressing their most pressing unmet surgical needs," said Lee Ranon, co-founder of Arcuro Medical Ltd. "Those relationships move to a different level when we partner on a complete set of solutions"

"You build a house from the foundation up, and the human body is no different: everything rests on our feet," said Peter Krimmer, Founder and CEO of stappone. "FOREVER IN MOTION brings together everything a patient needs to move again, and digital motion intelligence shows, step by step, whether it is working."

About Oligo Medic Inc.

Oligo Medic is a global commercial regenerative medicine company focused on orthopedic soft tissue repair and preservation with a well-established global distributor network and product rich development pipeline. Its flagship product, JointRep®, is an injectable biomaterial scaffold that has gained strong international adoption as a cost-effective, first-line treatment for the majority of cartilage lesions.

About Episurf Medical AB

Episurf Medical AB (publ), founded in 2009, has developed patient-specific implants and surgical instruments for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects in joints. Its Episealer® implants and Epiguide® surgical guides use medical imaging and 3D treatment planning to support individually adapted joint preservation procedures. Episurf is pursuing a strategic focus on real estate and evaluating a divestment of its medical technology operations.

About Arcuro Medical Ltd.

Arcuro Medical Ltd is a company founded in 2014 developing and commercializing advanced all-suture technologies designed to improve soft-tissue repair and joint preservation. Its lead product the Superball® system, is an FDA-cleared and CE marked device providing the only all-inside system capable of replicating anatomic inside-out tensioning.

About stAPPtronics GmbH

stAPPtronics GmbH (brand: stappone) develops and commercializes smart sensor insoles for gait analysis, motion assessment and partial weight-bearing management. Based on patented, durable textile pressure sensors, its CE-marked and FDA-registered system enables real-time, location-independent data collection and live biofeedback to support rehabilitation in orthopedics, neurology and prevention. stappone has offices in Vienna and Sulz, Austria, and in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Oligo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

For more information:

Contact:

Company:



Sam Selmani



CEO



514-358-4273



sam.selmani@oligomedic.com

Media Inquiry:



Frédéric Dumais



514-261-4735

SOURCE Oligo Medic inc.