Gilead shops in IL-23, inking $1.3B upfront I&I deal with China’s PepStar

Gilead Sciences has gone shopping in IL-23, paying $1.3 billion to privately held Chinese biotech PepStar Therapeutics for a new inflammatory disease program.

The deal will add to Gilead’s warehouse HCXT-2001, an oral macrocyclic peptide inhibitor of IL-23R. The target has been clinically validated in immune-mediated conditions such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), but Gilead hopes it will have a future in psoriasis as well.

“HCXT-2001 adds a potentially differentiated oral approach to our growing inflammation pipeline, reflecting our commitment to addressing significant unmet patient needs,” said Gilead Chief Medical Officer Dietmar Berger in a Friday morning statement . “We see potential for HCXT-2001 alone or in combination, including with emvistegrast, as a daily oral treatment for people living with IBD.”

Gilead’s leadership has been seeking to diversify the business beyond its HIV portfolio, particularly in immunology and inflammatory (I&I). Emvistegrast has been key to that strategy.

Emvistegrast is currently in in multiple clinical trials for inflammatory diseases, with a Phase 2 readout in ulcerative colitis earlier this week that analysts said validates Gilead’s I&I push, with the asset showing higher response rates than placebo. Gilead pledged to take emvistegrast into Phase 2 thanks to the clinical win, and now the program has a new partner.

Gilead will pick up PepStar’s IL-23R inhibitor program, which includes HCXT-2001, for $1.3 billion in upfront cash. The deal is set to close by the end of the quarter.