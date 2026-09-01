Olema Oncology to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference

Date and Time: September 10, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: September 15, 2026 at 1:50 p.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date and Time: September 16, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts and recordings of these presentations will be available, as permitted by the event host, in the Events and Presentations section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Courtney O’Konek

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Olema Oncology

media@olema.com