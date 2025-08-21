SUBSCRIBE
Olema Oncology to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 21, 2025 | 
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference
Date and Time: September 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: Boston, MA

Wells Fargo 2025 Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: September 3, 2025 at 3:45 p.m. ET
Format: Presentation
Location: Boston, MA

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Date and Time: September 4, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: September 8, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date and Time: September 9, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts and recordings of these presentations will be available, as permitted by the event host, in the Events and Presentations section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Courtney O’Konek
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Olema Oncology
media@olema.com


