Olema Oncology Announces New Preclinical Combination Data to be Presented at the 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Poster presentations include new preclinical data demonstrating activity for palazestrant in combination with capivasertib and everolimus, and OP-3136, Olema’s KAT6 inhibitor, in combination with palazestrant and other targeted agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that it will be presenting multiple posters during the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2024) taking place October 23-25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.



Details of the ENA 2024 poster presentations are:

Title: Combining palazestrant, a CERAN, and everolimus, an mTOR inhibitor, enhances tumor suppression in ER+/HER2- breast cancer models Poster/Abstract: 211 Session: Poster Session 300, Exhibition Hall Date/Time: Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 09:00 to 17:30 CEST

Title: Combining palazestrant, a CERAN, and capivasertib, a pan-AKT inhibitor, enhances tumor suppression in ER+/HER2- breast cancer models Poster/Abstract: 212 Session: Poster Session 300, Exhibition Hall Date/Time: Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 09:00 to 17:30 CEST

Title: Combining OP-3136, a KAT6 inhibitor, with endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitor enhances anti-tumor activity in ER+/HER2- breast cancer models Poster/Abstract: 230 Session: Poster Session 300, Exhibition Hall Date/Time: Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 09:00 to 17:30 CEST

Additional information, including abstracts for these presentations, can be found on the ENA website. Copies of the posters will be made available on the Publications page of Olema’s website in alignment with the Symposium’s embargo policy.

About Palazestrant (OP-1250)

Palazestrant (OP-1250) is a novel, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being investigated in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. In clinical studies, palazestrant completely blocks ER-driven transcriptional activity in both wild-type and mutant forms of metastatic ER+ breast cancer and has demonstrated anti-tumor efficacy along with attractive pharmacokinetics and exposure, favorable tolerability, CNS penetration, and combinability with CDK4/6 inhibitors. Palazestrant has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. It is being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-01, and in Phase 1/2 combination studies with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib), a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), and an mTOR inhibitor (everolimus). For more information on OPERA-01, please visit www.opera01study.com.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.