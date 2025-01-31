SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OKYO Pharma Announces Chairman and CEO Acquire Shares

January 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP), a severe ocular condition without an FDA approved therapy, and for inflammatory dry eye disease (DED), a multi-billion-dollar market, announced today that it has been notified that the Chief Executive Officer, Gary S. Jacob, has purchased 10,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares on NASDAQ at a price of US$1.04 per share.

We have also been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman, has a beneficial interest, purchased 20,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares on NASDAQ at a price of US$1.04 per share. This brings the total shareholding of Mr. Cerrone to 9,871,570 shares which is 28.96% of issued share capital.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of NCP and DED, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market. OKYO is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat NCP and inflammatory DED. In addition to the completed Phase 2 trial of OK-101 to treat DED patients, OKYO is also currently evaluating OK-101 to treat NCP patients in a Phase 2 trial.

Enquiries:
OKYO Pharma LimitedGary S. Jacob, Chief Executive OfficerU.S. 917-497-7560
Business Development & Investor RelationsPaul Spencer+44 (0)20 7495 2379

Europe New York IPO
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man prepares his GLP-1 injection
IPO
Metsera Seeks $289M Raise, $1.78B Valuation in IPO
January 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Mechanical weight scale, body mass control concept : Bathroom scale on pale blue wood background. Analog scale operated with spring that pressure is calibrated to translate tension into a mass readout.
Obesity
Obesity-Focused Aardvark Therapeutics Files IPO to Advance Lead Candidate
January 24, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Biogen’s headquarters in Massachusetts
Layoffs
Biogen Trims Research Workforce, Higher-Dose SMA Drug Accepted for Regulatory Review
January 23, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of money prize. Vector illustration. Halftone hand holds bouquet of money flowers. Gift prize, donation, earnings, bonus or cashback concept. Retro poster or banner. Creative trend collage.
Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics Continues Mega-Deal Streak With $1.4B European Contract
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac