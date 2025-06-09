PARIS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okomera, a biotech pioneering automated organoid-based drug discovery, today opened pre-orders for its first commercial system, Ocentra, unveiled live at the MPS World Summit in Brussels (10–12 June) and Vivatech Paris (11–14 June).

Powered by microfluidics, Ocentra is a plug-and-play benchtop instrument that automates organoid formation and multiplexed screenings. Requiring as few as 50 cells per organoid, it enables versatile assays on fresh or frozen biopsies —including small-molecule, biologic, immune co-culture, and CRISPR with lentiviruses. After each run, imaging data flow seamlessly into Okomera's analysis software, Okomera AI, giving researchers an end-to-end path from sample to insight.

"Ocentra brings simplicity and scalability to complex biology," said Sidarth Radjou, CEO of Okomera. "Researchers can now shorten the journey from sample to actionable data."

Dr Pierre Savagner, INSERM Researcher at Gustave Roussy, the system's first user, added:

"I first saw this technology in 2019 and recognized a strong potential for preclinical ex-vivo studies. Ocentra could make that vision a robust, user-friendly reality."

Where to meet Okomera:



The team will be exhibiting at VivaTech, Paris (11–14 June) and attend the BIO International Convention, Boston (16 –19 June) and welcomes attendees to discuss pre-order opportunities.

For media enquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact Sidarth Radjou (CEO) at sidarth.radjou@okomera.com.

About Okomera



Okomera builds smart instruments that combine microfluidics, automation, and AI to transform organoid screening in drug discovery.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705337/3D_Ocentra.jpg



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705338/Okomera_Primary_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okomera-opens-pre-orders-for-ocentra-the-central-engine-for-automated-organoid-screening-302475554.html

SOURCE Okomera