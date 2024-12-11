Okogen Inc. Secures $3.3M to Advance Phase 2b Clinical Program for Pink Eye (Acute Infectious Conjunctivitis)

Plano, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Okogen Inc., a company specializing in innovative eyecare solutions, today announced the successful completion of $3.3 million in financing. The funding will advance the company through the completion of the Phase 2b clinical program for acute infectious conjunctivitis (“AIC”) and the development of an AI-driven image based evaluation platform designed for telehealth and at home application. These initiatives reinforce Okogen’s mission to address the unmet needs of the AIC market while exploring complementary pipeline opportunities. A clinical data readout from the Phase 2b program is anticipated in Q4 2025.

Okogen Inc., today announced the successful completion of $3.3 million in financing that will advance the company through the completion of the Phase 2b clinical program for acute infectious conjunctivitis ("AIC"). As well as the development of an AI-driven image based evaluation platform designed for telehealth and at home application.

A clinical data readout from the Phase 2b program is anticipated in Q4 2025.

In line with its growth strategy, Okogen has relocated its headquarters from San Diego, California, to Plano, Texas.

About Okogen, Inc.

Okogen, Inc. is a cutting-edge eyecare product development company focused on delivering patient-centric solutions, with a current focus on acute infectious conjunctivitis. The company’s lead product, OKG-0303, is a triple-active combination eyedrop designed to treat both forms of acute infectious conjunctivitis, bacterial and viral, safely and effectively. In addition to advancing its Phase 2b clinical program, Okogen is developing an AI-powered evaluation tool aimed at improving patient care. The company is committed to innovation and expects a Phase 2b data readout by Q4 2025.

For more information, please visit www.okogen.com.

Contacts:

Joshua Moriarty

Jmoriarty@okogen.com

