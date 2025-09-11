Odyssey Therapeutics Announces Oversubscribed $213 Million Series D Financing to Advance Clinical Pipeline for Autoimmune Diseases

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that precisely target disease pathology, today announced the closing of a $213 million Series D financing. In addition to participation from all existing investors, new investors included Affinity Asset Advisors, Dimension Capital, Jeito Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, TPG Life Sciences Innovations, and Wedbush Healthcare Partners. Proceeds will support the advancement of Odyssey’s portfolio of clinical and preclinical medicines designed to precisely treat the drivers of complex autoimmune diseases.

“As we advance our programs towards important clinical milestones, we’re focused on translating our scientific efforts into meaningful benefit for patients,” said Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Odyssey Therapeutics. “I’m thankful for the continued support from our investors and their enthusiasm for our mission of delivering truly transformative medicines to patients suffering from inflammatory diseases.”

In addition to the fundraise, Shelley Chu, M.D., Ph.D., Partner at Lightspeed Ventures, Paulina Hill, Ph.D., Partner at Sanofi Ventures, Nan Li, Founder and Managing Partner at Dimension Capital, Carolyn Ng, Ph.D., Business Unit Partner with TPG Life Sciences Innovations, and Ksenija Pavletic, Partner and CCO at Jeito Capital, will join Odyssey’s Board of Directors.

“This financing is a testament to the important medicines Odyssey is working to discover and deliver to patients,” said Jeff Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the Odyssey Board. “I am delighted to welcome our new investors and work alongside our new board members as Odyssey continues to advance its programs through clinical development.”

Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has built comprehensive drug discovery and development capabilities. The company has driven an internally discovered program from ideation through multiple clinical milestones, nominated multiple development candidates, and established several collaborations with pharmaceutical leaders and biotech innovators.

About Odyssey Therapeutics

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology. Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has built a portfolio of completely internally discovered and developed medicines with the first reaching multiple clinical milestones in just over two years. The portfolio leverages the scientific expertise of its team of experienced drug hunters and a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently advance product candidates that it believes have the potential to induce deep and durable remission for patients across several inflammatory diseases with unmet need. For more information, please visit odysseytx.com and follow Odyssey Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

About Dimension Capital

Dimension is a multi-stage investment firm dedicated to the interface of technology and the life sciences. The firm partners with visionary founders to build enduring, category-defining businesses across software, infrastructure, therapeutics, diagnostics, and clinical development. Dimension invests in companies around the globe and has offices in New York and San Francisco. Learn more at www.dimensioncap.com.

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is a global leading Private Equity fund with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. Jeito empowers and supports managers through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients' access globally, especially in Europe and the United States. Jeito has built a diversified portfolio of clinical biopharmas with cutting-edge innovations addressing high unmet needs. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States. For more information visit: www.jeito.life or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Lightspeed Ventures

Lightspeed Venture Partners is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise, Consumer, Healthcare, and Fintech sectors. Over the past two decades, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 500 companies globally including Affirm, Carta, Cato Networks, Epic Games, Faire, Forty Seven, Guardant Health, Mulesoft, Navan, Netskope, Nutanix, Rubrik, Scorpion Therapeutics, Sharechat, Snap, Udaan, Xaira Therapeutics, and more. Lightspeed and its global team currently manage $25B in AUM across the Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in the U.S., Europe, India, Israel, and Southeast Asia. https://lsvp.com.

About Sanofi Ventures

Sanofi Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Sanofi, focused on investing in promising early-stage healthcare companies. The firm supports pioneering innovations in biotechnology, digital health, and life sciences aligning with Sanofi’s mission to bring life-changing treatments to patients worldwide. For more information visit: www.sanofiventures.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $261 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

