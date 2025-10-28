Ocular Therapeutix™ to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 4, 2025

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET to discuss recent business progress and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET

Participant Dial-In (U.S.): 1-877-407-9039

Participant Dial-In (International): 1-201-689-8470

Webcast Access: Please click here

The live and archived webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), with a Phase 3 clinical program for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) planned to be initiated imminently.

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Explore the Company’s new corporate branding and follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

bslattery@ocutx.com