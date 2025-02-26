SUBSCRIBE
Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at Two Investor Conferences in March 2025

February 26, 2025 | 
BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in March:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference Presentation Details
Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Fireside Chat Time: 11:50 AM ET
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Fireside Chat Date: Monday, March 10, 2025
Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 AM ET
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: Miami Beach, FL

A live webcast of the fireside chat and presentation can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal hydrogel, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral injection or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
bslattery@ocutx.com

