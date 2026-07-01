Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in July 2026 Scientific and Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming scientific and investor conferences in July 2026.

Upcoming Scientific Conferences:

9th Annual OIS Retina Innovation Summit (OIS Retina 2026): July 14, 2026

Montréal, Quebec

Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Retina Experience Redefined

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 11:37 – 11:44 AM EDT

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Panel Title: The Impact of Recent FDA Guidance on Drug Development

Panel Date/Time: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 4:40 – 5:20 PM ET

Panel Moderator: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO



The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 44th Annual Meeting: July 15 - 18, 2026

Montréal, Quebec

Presentation: Intravitreal Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Efficacy and Safety Results from the Phase 3

SOL-1 Trial Results

Session: Beyond Anti-VEGF: Emerging Durable Therapies in Neovascular AMD

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 8:15 – 8:45 AM EDT

Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD

Presentation: Real-World Anti-VEGF Treatment Utilization and Vision Outcomes in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Analysis of the Vestrum Database

Session: Real-world nAMD: Utilization, Outcomes, and Long-Term Anti-VEGF Data

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 8:50 – 8:53 AM EDT

Presenter: Andrew A. Moshfeghi, MD, MBA, FASRS

On-Demand Paper Title: Anti-VEGF Treatment Patterns and Long-Term Vision Outcomes in Patients with nAMD in the IRIS Registry

Session Date/Time: On-demand papers will be continually available for viewing throughout the meeting

Presenter: Priya Vakharia, MD

Symposium Title: Redefining the Management of nAMD: The Impact of Durability and Sustained Disease Control

Session: Satellite Symposia

Symposium Date/Time: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 6:00 – 7:30 PM EDT

Faculty: Arshad M. Khanani, MD; Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD; Mark R. Barakat, MD; Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer; and Jeffrey S. Heier, MD, Chief Scientific Officer

Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.

Upcoming Investor Conference:

HC Wainwright 6th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference:

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Fireside Chat: 4:30 – 5:00 PM EDT

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

bslattery@ocutx.com