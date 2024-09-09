Ocugen Chairman, CEO & Co-founder, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, to Speak During U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology Workshop

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen, will speak during the workshop titled, “U.S.-India Biotechnology Cooperation: Realizing Benefits, Reducing Risks.” This two-day event will take place from September 9-11, 2024 in New Delhi, India.



“It is an honor to join the impressive group of thought leaders in this groundbreaking forum,” said Dr. Musunuri. “There are endless opportunities to leverage the best the U.S. and India have to offer across all facets of biotechnology. With the addition of our site in Hyderabad, India, Ocugen is doing its part to strengthen collaboration.”

The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), together with the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), are convening experts from both countries for two virtual workshops and one in-person workshop. The primary goal of this workshop series is to identify short-, medium-, and long-term opportunities for U.S.- India biotechnology cooperation consistent with the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and beyond. Following these workshops, peer-reviewed workshop proceedings will be published.

Details of Dr. Musunuri’s panel are as follows:

Panel Discussion Title: Persistent Challenges: Right-Sizing Regulations and Setting Standards Beyond the Biomedical Sphere

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 10:45 a.m.-noon IST

