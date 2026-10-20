Ocubio Wins Florida Premier Award at BioFlorida’s 2026 BIOPITCH Competition

Miami-based regenerative ophthalmology company takes #1 spot in top award category of investor-judged competition

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2026 -- Ocubio, a Miami-based biotechnology company developing regenerative ophthalmic solutions, today announced that it won the Florida Premier Award at the 2026 BioFlorida BIOPITCH Competition on October 16, ranking #1 in the competition’s top award category.

The competition attracted 113 company applications and convened a panel of 15 investor judges. Ocubio was recognized at the BioFlorida Innovation Conference in Orlando for its innovative approach to regenerative ophthalmology, which combines its commercially available QASED™ platform, enabling healthcare providers to offer personalized, qualified autologous serum eye drops, with an investigational biologics pipeline led by OB1, an allogeneic platelet-derived therapy under development for serious ocular surface diseases.

“This award reinforces our conviction that the next generation of ocular surface care will be shaped by biologic innovation,” said Alfonso L. Sabater, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Vision Officer of Ocubio. “We are building on years of research to translate regenerative science into practical solutions for patients while advancing a pipeline designed to address some of the most challenging unmet needs in ophthalmology.”

“Selection from such a competitive field marks a significant milestone for our entire team,” said Francisco Ballester, Chief Executive Officer of Ocubio. “As we expand QASED and invest in developing our investigational pipeline, this recognition reinforces the opportunity ahead and the strong ecosystem supporting Florida biotechnology.”

The recognition comes as Ocubio continues expanding its commercial operations and advancing its investigational therapeutic pipeline.

About Ocubio

Ocubio is a Miami-based biotechnology company advancing and commercializing regenerative ophthalmic solutions. Built on research originating from the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the company combines personalized biologics with a pipeline of investigational ophthalmic therapies addressing unmet clinical needs in eye care.

Important Information

Ocubio facilitates access to prescription-based, patient-specific qualified autologous serum eye drops, which are not FDA-approved. OB1 is an investigational biologic that has not been FDA-approved, and its safety and effectiveness have not been established.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements related to Ocubio’s commercial expansion and investigational pipeline. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, clinical, financial, and market uncertainties. Ocubio undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Francisco Ballester, Chief Executive Officer, Ocubio – contact@ocubio.com