OCEAN Dx Rapid Diagnostic Test for Sepsis Matched Gold Standard During a Clinical Evaluation Study

PESSAC, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HealthTech--OCEAN Dx, a pioneer in rapid diagnostic solutions, announced the successful completion of a clinical evaluation study for its innovative rapid diagnostic test for sepsis. Conducted by Dr. Antoine Dewitte’s team in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bordeaux University Hospital, the study involved 107 patients and achieved results consistent with the gold standard for sepsis detection. This breakthrough marks a milestone in OCEAN Dx’s mission to provide clinicians with fast, accurate, and life-saving diagnostic tools. By improving patient triage, supporting treatment decisions, enhancing antibiotic management (including de-escalation), and helping to prevent antibiotic resistance, this test has the potential to revolutionize sepsis care worldwide.

The clinical evaluation study delivered outstanding results from 237 blood samples. The test, which features an impressive detection spectrum covering over 1,000 bacterial species, provided results within a 5-hour turnaround time. It achieved 100% detection sensitivity and 100% negative predictive value (NPV) compared with the reference blood culture test and demonstrated a strong concordance in bacterial identification with mass spectrometry, 95% at phylogenetic family level and 85% at the species level. Presented at Sepsis Update 2025, results showed 95% true positives versus blood culture, with detection of fastidious bacteria and resilience to antimicrobial inhibition; scientific publication forthcoming.

“In our study, the test detected nearly three times more bloodstream infections than conventional blood cultures, with perfect sensitivity and negative predictive value, and results available very quickly”, said Dr. Antoine Dewitte, principal investigator at Bordeaux University Hospital.

“We are pleased to announce that our sepsis rapid diagnostic test evaluation study has been a success, with an excellent average time-to-result of just 5 hours, that we expect to decrease to 3.5 hours. This is a great improvement since the detection and identification of sepsis-causing pathogens using blood cultures typically takes between 2 and 6 days”, commented Franck Tarendeau, CEO of OCEAN Dx.

OCEAN Dx is completing the industrialization of its sepsis test and plans clinical trials in 2026, targeting CE marking. OCEAN Dx will launch its rapid sepsis diagnostic test in Europe by 2029.

ABOUT OCEAN Dx:

Created in 2019, OCEAN Dx is a start-up specialized in vitro diagnostics of infectious diseases. OCEAN Dx is a deeptech company in the field of healthcare. The company was the winner of the i-Lab 2020 Competition and the i-Nov 2020 Competition.

