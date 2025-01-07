Obsidian Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Madan Jagasia, M.D., will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, January 15, at 8:00 am PST (11:00 am EST).





About Obsidian Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies to deliver transformative outcomes for patients with intractable diseases. Obsidian’s proprietary cytoDRiVE® technology is designed to precisely regulate the timing and level of protein function by using FDA-approved small-molecule drugs.

Obsidian’s lead investigational cytoTIL15™ program, OBX-115, is a novel engineered tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte [TIL] cell therapy) armored with pharmacologically regulatable membrane-bound IL15 (mbIL15). OBX-115 has the potential to become a meaningful therapeutic option for patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma and other solid tumors by leveraging the expected benefits of mbIL15 and Obsidian’s proprietary, differentiated manufacturing process to enhance persistence, antitumor activity, and clinical safety of TIL cell therapy. Obsidian is investigating OBX-115 in the phase 1/2 Agni-01 multicenter trial in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT06060613).

Obsidian is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. The Company has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.obsidiantx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

