OBI Pharma and TegMine Therapeutics Sign Exclusive Global License Agreement for Glycan-Targeting ADC

Successful Delivery of Commissioned ADC Candidate to Advance the Collaboration Between OBI and TegMine

OBI Pharma (4174.TWO) announced that it has entered into a commercial license agreement with TegMine Therapeutics, Inc. (TegMine), a San Francisco-based biopharma focused on developing antibodies targeting cancer-associated glycans and glycoproteins, for a glycan-targeting ADC.

Under the terms of the agreement, OBI is eligible to receive an upfront payment as well as development and commercial milestones. Following product launch, OBI will also receive royalties based on a tiered percentage of annual net sales. While the detailed financial terms are not disclosed in accordance with the confidentiality provisions, the overall deal economics are broadly comparable to those of recent similar licensing transactions in the market.

TegMine will obtain the exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the ADC under the license agreement. This international licensing collaboration reflects the potential value of products generated using OBI's Obrion™ ADC technologies.

The licensed ADC candidate is derived from a high-affinity anti-glycan antibody provided by TegMine and was developed into an ADC by OBI using the Obrion™ ADC technology family, including the GlycOBI® glycan-conjugation technology, the dual-function enzymatic EndoSymeOBI®, and the highly hydrophilic linker HYPrOBI®. The ADC candidate generated with this proprietary site-specific glycan conjugation is homogeneous and scalable for manufacturing.

Heidi Wang, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer of OBI Pharma, said, "This strategic collaboration leverages the complementary strengths of both organizations. It not only supports the advancement of OBI's ADC product development but also expands opportunities for strategic partnerships using our innovative ADC technologies such as GlycOBI®. We look forward to working closely with TegMine to further develop this novel ADC that may benefit patients with urgent medical needs."

"The transition from our successful Master Services Agreement to this global license agreement is a major milestone for TegMine," said Jeff Bernstein, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of TegMine Therapeutics. "By combining OBI's site-specific GlycOBI® conjugation with our proprietary antibodies discovered via the TegMiner™ platform, we have generated an ADC with exceptional tumor specificity. This TegMine program demonstrates the power of targeting cancer-specific glycan signatures to deliver potent payloads while sparing healthy tissue. We are excited to advance this program rapidly into the clinic."

About GlycOBI®

OBI has developed a unique glycan-based ADC technology (GlycOBI®), designed in a Plug and Play format that is compatible with any antibodies, linkers, and payloads, and supports various drug-antibody ratios (DAR). Powered by OBI's proprietary dual-function enzymatic technology EndoSymeOBI® and its hydrophilic linker technology HYPrOBI®, GlycOBI®, a core component of OBI's Obrion™ ADC technology family, enables the generation of site-specific and homogeneous ADCs with an efficient and scalable process under GMP conditions.

During the conjugation process, GlycOBI® avoids disrupting the antibody structure and ensures that the resulting ADC retains biophysical characteristics comparable to the native antibody. In addition, OBI's linker technology improves payload conjugation efficiency and reduces the propensity for aggregation or degradation, further supporting a stable and well-controlled ADC manufacturing process. GlycOBI® has overcome limitations commonly associated with traditional ADC approaches and has demonstrated improved antitumor activity and stability in various in vivo studies.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma is a clinical-stage global oncology company established in 2002 and headquartered in Taiwan. Together with its subsidiary OBI Pharma USA, Inc., the company is dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapeutics to provide new treatment options for patients with urgent medical needs.

OBI's research efforts center on novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). Through its patented next-generation conjugation technology platform, Obrion™, OBI has established diverse ADC design modalities. The platform integrates proprietary conjugation and linker technologies, including GlycOBI®, GlycOBI DUO®, EndoSymeOBI®, HYPrOBI®, and the novel cysteine-conjugation technology ThiOBI®, to advance next-generation ADC solutions. OBI has developed a next-generation suite of ADC programs. These include monospecific ADCs such as OBI-902 (TROP2) and OBI-904 (Nectin-4); a bispecific single-payload ADC, OBI-201 (HER2 x TROP2); and a bispecific dual-payload ADC, OBI-221 (cMET x HER3). In addition to its ADC programs, OBI's assets include OBI-3424, a first-in-class AKR1C3-targeted small-molecule prodrug that selectively releases a potent DNA-alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 enzyme, which is highly expressed in certain tumors. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

GlycOBI®, EndoSymeOBI®, ThiOBI®, HYPrOBI®, and GlycOBI DUO® are registered trademarks of OBI. Obrion™ is a trademark under registration.

About TegMine Therapeutics

TegMine is redefining precision oncology by targeting highly expressed glycans and glycoproteins that drive cancer aggressiveness and immune evasion. Our mission is to eradicate cancer by identifying unique tumor antigens that are consistently prevalent across the tumor while being largely absent from healthy tissues. The company's proprietary TegMiner™ platform utilizes glyco-engineered cell lines and advanced mass spectrometry to identify previously inaccessible, cancer-specific glycan epitopes. This discovery engine is designed to generate high-specificity antibodies that deliver maximum therapeutic impact across numerous treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other next-generation antibody formats. For more information, please visit www.tegminetx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Poulos, Chief Business Officer

OBI Pharma USA, Inc.

+1 (619) 537 7698, ext. 102

kpoulos@obipharma.com

Jeff Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer

TegMine Therapeutics, Inc.

jeff@tegminetx.com

SOURCE: OBI Pharma USA, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire