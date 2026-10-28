Nyra Medical Strengthens Clinical and Market Development Leadership as CARLEN Advances into Next Phase of Clinical Evaluation

Suzanne Wallace appointed Vice President of Clinical and Market Development; Scott Tyler appointed Senior Director of Clinical Engineering and Development

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyra Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company developing innovative transcatheter therapies for functional mitral regurgitation (FMR), today announced the appointments of Suzanne Wallace, CRNP, as Vice President of Clinical and Market Development and Scott Tyler as Senior Director of Clinical Engineering and Development. These strategic appointments strengthen Nyra's leadership team as the company builds on its first-in-human (FIH) clinical experience and advances enrollment and clinical execution in its U.S. Early Feasibility Study (EFS) of the investigational CARLEN™ System.

With initial clinical experience informing continued product and procedural refinement, Nyra is entering an important phase of development focused on expanding clinical evidence, advancing procedural consistency, and preparing for broader clinical adoption. Wallace and Tyler bring complementary expertise in cardiovascular clinical strategy, commercialization, structural heart engineering, and procedural development to support these priorities.

Wallace brings more than 15 years of medtech experience across clinical marketing, medical affairs, and commercialization, including senior roles at Vesper Medical, Shockwave Medical, and HeartWare. She has helped advance clinical and commercial strategies through key stages of company growth, including IPOs and acquisitions. At Nyra, she will lead clinical and market development, partnering with physicians to build awareness of CARLEN's investigational approach and translating emerging clinical evidence into a clear value proposition to inform future adoption. Suzanne holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Messiah University, a Master of Science in Nursing with a specialization in Emergency and Critical Care, and a Post-Master's Certificate as a Nurse Practitioner from Widener University.

Tyler brings more than 12 years of structural heart experience, with expertise in transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies directly relevant to CARLEN's development. At Edwards Lifesciences, he held engineering and therapy leadership roles supporting the development and commercialization of the PASCAL™ Transcatheter Valve Repair System and the EVOQUE™ Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement System. His experience spans first-in-human studies, procedural optimization, physician training, and product refinement. At Nyra, he will lead clinical engineering and procedural development, partnering with physicians and the product development team to translate clinical insights into system improvements and procedural best practices as the company advances its Early Feasibility Study. Tyler holds a Master of Science in Engineering Science and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from the University of the Pacific.

"These appointments come at an important point in Nyra's development," said Lori Chmura, CEO of Nyra Medical. "Our first-in-human experience has provided a strong foundation as we refine CARLEN and advance our Early Feasibility Study. Suzanne's clinical and market development expertise and Scott's structural heart engineering and procedural experience complement the deep technical and clinical capabilities of our current team. Their collective experience broadens our domain expertise and strengthens the connections among product development, clinical execution, and physician engagement as we work to bring a meaningful new treatment option to patients with functional mitral regurgitation."

The CARLEN System is an investigational transcatheter technology designed to restore mitral leaflet coaptation by augmenting the native valve while preserving its natural motion and orifice area. Its single-leaflet design is intended to address limitations of existing treatment approaches and potentially expand treatment options for patients with FMR. As Nyra expands clinical evaluation across additional studies and geographies, the company remains focused on building the clinical evidence and procedural experience needed to advance this novel approach.

About Nyra Medical

Nyra Medical is a privately held medical device company developing innovative transcatheter therapies for functional mitral regurgitation with the CARLEN™ System. The CARLEN System is an investigational device designed as a single-leaflet implant that restores coaptation while preserving the valve's natural motion and orifice area. For more information, visit nyramedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the development of Nyra Medical's products, their potential benefits and attributes, and the company's expectations regarding its clinical development program and future prospects. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nyra Medical undertakes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.

Contact

Nyra Medical



Suzanne Wallace



info@nyramedical.com

CARLEN™ and Nyra™ Medical are trademarks of Nyra Medical

CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by Federal (United States) law to investigational use.

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SOURCE Nyra Medical, Inc