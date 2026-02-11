Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

FORT LEE, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 and provided an update on recent business progress.

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, commented, “2025 was an eventful year for Nuvectis, with significant progress made in the NXP900 development program, laying the groundwork for multiple potential data readouts in 2026. Our Phase 1b monotherapy study evaluating NXP900’s clinical potential in several molecularly and histologically-defined target tumors, and the combination study of NXP900 with osimertinib in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) are enrolling patients. In addition, a combination with lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC, is pending commencement. With the potential embedded in the NXP900 Phase 1b program, we expect 2026 to be an exciting year for Nuvectis.”

Mr. Bentsur concluded, “We remain focused on operational execution and financial responsibility, and believe that our current cash position can take us through multiple potential NXP900 Phase 1b milestones and well into the second half of 2027.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents were $31.6 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $18.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase of $13.1 million resulted from the Company's February 2025 public offering and from access to our at-the-market facility, partially offset by operating expenses.

The Company's net loss was $26.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $19.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase in net loss of $7.4 million. Net loss for the 2025 fiscal year included $6.0 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and one-time license fees associated with milestone achievements of $2.4 million.

Research and development expenses, including non-cash and one-time non-recurring expenses, were $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $12.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.3 million.

General and administrative expenses, including non-cash and one-time non-recurring expenses, were $9.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $2.5 million.

Finance income was $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $0.3 million.

NUVECTIS PHARMA, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(USD in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

December 31, 2025

2024

Assets CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,634 $ 18,533 Other current assets 75 74 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 31,709 18,607 TOTAL ASSETS $ 31,709 $ 18,607 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables $ 6,274 $ 2,498 Accrued liabilities 115 840 Employee compensation and benefits 6,907 5,556 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,296 8,894 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,296 8,894 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES, see Note 3 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY, see Note 6 Common Shares, $0.00001 par value – 60,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, 25,676,798, and 19,495,683 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively * * Additional paid in capital 118,100 82,958 Accumulated deficit (99,687 ) (73,245 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 18,413 9,713 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 31,709 $ 18,607 * Represent amount lower than $1,000 USD.





