Press Releases

Nuvation Bio to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 3, 2025

October 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business updates for the third quarter of 2025.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast and may register on the Investor Relations section of the Nuvation Bio website. To access the live conference call, participants can dial +1 833-470-1428 (U.S. toll-free) and enter access code 405112. An archived recording will be available on Nuvation Bio’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients’ lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI™), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-1511, an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) designed for targeted cancer treatment; and NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).


Contacts

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact
JR DeVita
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact
Kaitlyn Nealy
media@nuvationbio.com

New York Earnings
Nuvation Bio
