Nuvation Bio to Present Matching-adjusted Indirect Comparison Data for Taletrectinib vs. Entrectinib at ISPOR 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced that new data from a matching-adjusted indirect comparison study evaluating taletrectinib versus entrectinib in ROS1-positive (ROS1+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will be presented in a poster session at ISPOR 2025, the Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research’s annual conference, taking place May 13-16, 2025 in Montreal, QC, Canada.

Presentation Overview:

Title: Taletrectinib vs Entrectinib in ROS1-Positive (ROS1+) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): A Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison (MAIC)

Misako Nagasaka, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor – Division of Hematology and Oncology, UCI School of Medicine Date: Wednesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 14 Session Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET Session: Poster Session 1

Poster Session 1 Presentation Number: CO151

The materials will be made available in the Publications section of Nuvation Bio’s website after the presentation.

About Taletrectinib

Taletrectinib is an oral, potent, central nervous system-active, selective, next-generation ROS1 inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of patients with advanced ROS1+ NSCLC. Taletrectinib is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with advanced ROS1+ NSCLC in two Phase 2 single-arm pivotal studies: TRUST-I (NCT04395677) in China, and TRUST-II (NCT04919811), a global study.

Based on results of the TRUST-I and TRUST-II clinical studies, the U.S. FDA has accepted and granted Priority Review to Nuvation Bio’s NDA for taletrectinib for advanced ROS1+ NSCLC (line agnostic, full approval) and assigned a PDUFA goal date of June 23, 2025. The U.S. FDA previously granted taletrectinib Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC who either have or have not previously been treated with ROS1 TKIs, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ NSCLC and other NSCLC indications. In January 2025, China’s NMPA approved taletrectinib for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment by developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients’ lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib, a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor for glioma; NUV-1511, an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) designed for targeted cancer treatment; and NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

