Nuvation Bio to Present at the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, and Philippe Sauvage, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvation Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, NV.





An audio replay of the fireside chat will be available following the event on the Nuvation Bio website at https://investors.nuvationbio.com/investors/. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel product candidates. Nuvation Bio’s programs include taletrectinib (ROS1), safusidenib (mIDH1), NUV-1511 (DDC), and NUV-868 (BET). Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

