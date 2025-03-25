Nurix Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2025 Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that company scientists will present preclinical data from its proprietary DEL-AI platform and several degrader programs in two oral presentations and two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2025 Annual Meeting, which will be held from April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: DEL-AI: Proteome-wide in silico screening of multi-billion compound libraries using machine learning foundation models

Presenting author: Paul Novick, Ph.D.

Session title: Innovative Approaches in Drug Discovery: Novel Leads, Degraders, and AI-Driven Solutions

Session date and time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM CST

Abstract ID: 3762

Title: Identification of selective, orally bioavailable Aurora A degraders for treatment of pediatric and adult cancers

Presenting author: Ryan Rountree, Ph.D.

Session title: Degraders and Glues

Session date and time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM CST

Abstract ID: 6379

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: NRX-0305: a pan-mutant BRAF degrader with broad preclinical efficacy, brain penetrance, and synergistic potential with MEKi across class 1/2/3 BRAF-mutant cancers

Presenting authors: Alexandra ‘Sasha’ Borodovsky, Ph.D.

Session title: Degraders and Glues 2

Session date and time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST

Abstract ID: 1651

Title: NX-5948 is a CNS-penetrant catalytic Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader that breaks established design rules for CNS drugs

Presenting authors: Wylie Palmer, Ph.D.

Session title: Targeted Protein Degradation

Session date and time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST

Abstract ID: 7003

About DEL-AI

DEL-AI is Nurix’s discovery platform which employs advanced machine learning to enable all aspects of Nurix’s discovery engine, starting with DNA encoded library (DEL) hit-finding and degrader design, followed by automated chemistry synthesis and direct-to-biology screening and optimization, to rapidly generate degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) as new chemical entity drug candidates. By leveraging hundreds of billions of DEL compound binding signatures derived from thousands of DEL affinity screens collected from a diverse set of highly validated protein targets, our DEL-AI platform can prospectively identify binders as starting points for drug discovery for virtually any pharmaceutically relevant target.

About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)

Bexobrutideg is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain penetrant, small molecule degrader of BTK. Bexobrutideg is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About NRX-0305

NRX-0305 is a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable mutant-specific BRAF degrader that Nurix is exploring for use in oncology. Nurix has reported preclinical data demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity in multiple cell line-derived and patient-derived xenograft disease models representing Class I, Class II and Class III B-RAF mutations. Anti-tumor activity was also observed in the setting of CNS disease and treatment-resistance, suggesting the potential for utility across a broad range of solid tumor types

About Aurora A Kinase

Aurora A kinase (AURKA) is an oncogene frequently overexpressed in adult solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and pediatric cancers. Several AURKA inhibitors are effective in preclinical tumor models, but this activity has failed to translate into clinical efficacy. To address the limitations of inhibitors, Nurix has designed bifunctional targeted protein degraders of AURKA that enable removal of both enzymatic and scaffolding functions.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of preclinical stage degraders of IRAK4 and STAT6, as well as multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by a fully AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from Nurix’s preclinical studies, including Nurix’s intention to present preclinical data from its DEL-AI platform and degrader programs at the AACR 2025 Annual Meeting, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

