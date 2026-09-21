NurExone Expands U.S. Engagement Across Four Major Boston Life Sciences Events and Provides Corporate Update

CEO Dr. Lior Shaltiel and R&D Director Dr. Tali Kizhner to engage with industry, investors and scientific leaders during a concentrated week in Boston

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, today announced a series of U.S. engagements across four major life sciences events taking place in Boston from September 22-25, 2026. The conferences will feature participants from across the global life sciences sector, including investors, scientists and representatives from leading pharmaceutical companies.

As part of the Company’s business development and stakeholder-engagement activities in the U.S., Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lior Shaltiel will actively participate as speaker in three conference programs and attend the invitation-only World Medical Innovation Forum. R&D Director Dr. Tali Kizhner will also represent the Company as a speaker at the 8th Exosome-Based Therapeutics Development Summit.

The conferences are expected to provide opportunities for NurExone to present its development programs and engage with participants from across the biotechnology ecosystem, including investors, researchers, manufacturers and healthcare-industry participants.

Separately, Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings in New York, NY, from September 28 through September 30; investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact nurexone@russopartnersllc.com.

“Boston brings together many of the people and organizations shaping the future of exosome therapeutics, including scientists, industry leaders and investors,” said Dr. Shaltiel. “Our recently announced U.S. manufacturing memorandum of understanding with Made Scientific reflects our objective of establishing a commercial platform in the United States. Our participation in these events will provide an opportunity to present our development programs and engage with industry participants.”

One Week, One City, Four Events

8th Exosome-Based Therapeutics Development Summit — September 22-24, 2026

Dr. Shaltiel and Dr. Kizhner are both confirmed speakers at the specialist conference dedicated to advancing exosome and extracellular-vesicle therapeutics. Dr. Shaltiel will participate as a panellist on Wednesday morning in the panel “Building investor confidence in the exosome space”. Additionally, on Thursday, Sep 24th morning, Lior will lead the roundtable: “Understanding Investor Perspectives on Exosome Therapeutics to Navigate Risk Reward Clinical Validation & Platform Scalability in a Growing Field.”

Dr. Kizhner will also participate as a member of the conference’s expert speaker faculty, bringing NurExone’s scientific, development and manufacturing perspective to discussions around translating exosome therapeutics toward clinical and commercial development.

LSX Congress USA — September 22–24, 2026

Dr. Shaltiel will be part of the panel “Proof to Payoff: Building and Financing Translation-Ready Biotechs” on September 23 in a session that will address fundable development milestones, financing structures and organizational models for biotechnology companies moving promising science toward commercialization.

BioProcess International — September 22–25, 2026

On September 25, Dr. Shaltiel will present: “Unlocking the Regenerative Potential of Exosomes: From Bioprocess Development to Advanced Drug Delivery Platform.” The presentation will focus on the intersection of exosome bioprocess development, scalable manufacturing and the potential use of exosomes as advanced therapeutic delivery vehicles.

World Medical Innovation Forum — September 22–23, 2026

Dr. Shaltiel will also attend the invitation-only World Medical Innovation Forum, presented by Mass General Brigham and Bank of America. The Forum brings together senior healthcare executives, investors, clinicians, scientists and industry leaders to examine emerging technologies, manufacturing, investment, regulatory challenges and other issues shaping the future of healthcare.

NurExone’s participation across the four events comes as the Company continues to advance its lead therapeutic candidate, ExoPTEN, toward clinical development for acute spinal cord injury while pursuing initiatives intended to support future U.S. manufacturing and commercial activities.

Investor Awareness Engagement with RedChip

The Company has entered into a non-exclusive investor relations agreement dated September 8, 2026 with RedChip Companies, Inc. (“RedChip”), an arm’s-length service provider based in Maitland, Florida. RedChip will write, produce and distribute a 30-second television advertisement for the Company as part of a two-week national television campaign expected to include 40 airings on either Fox Business National TV or CNBC National TV. David Gentry, RedChip’s Chief Executive Officer, is the principal responsible for the engagement.

Subject to acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the agreement has an initial 90-day term commencing on the later of September 8, 2026 and the date of TSXV acceptance. The Company will pay RedChip a one-time cash fee of US$65,000. RedChip will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. RedChip has represented to the Company that neither RedChip nor, to its knowledge after reasonable inquiry, its directors, officers, principals, control persons, key employees, contractors, subcontractors or other persons performing services under the agreement currently own or control any securities of the Company or have any right or present intention to acquire such securities. RedChip will not commence providing services until TSXV acceptance has been obtained.

About RedChip

RedChip Companies, Inc. is an investor relations, media and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992, RedChip provides investor relations and communications services, including investor outreach, retail and institutional roadshows, digital media, investor webinars, research distribution and strategic consulting. For more information, visit www.redchip.com.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the Company’s roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations – Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, together referred to as “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are generally identifiable by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “may,” “continues,” “toward,” “subject to” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements concerning: the expected participation of the Company’s representatives in the conferences and sessions described in this news release; the anticipated timing and subject matter of those conferences and sessions; the opportunities that the conferences may provide for the Company to present its development programs and engage with industry participants and other stakeholders; the continued development of ExoPTEN; the Company’s evaluation of potential U.S. manufacturing activities under or in connection with its previously announced memorandum of understanding; acceptance of the RedChip agreement by TSXV; the expected commencement, timing, scope and delivery of the services to be provided by RedChip; the anticipated production, distribution and airing of the Company’s television advertisement; and the expected number and media channels of the television airings described in this news release.

The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including that the conferences, sessions and speaking engagements will proceed at the times and in the manner currently scheduled; that conference organizers, RedChip, media providers and other relevant third parties will fulfil their respective commitments; that the Company’s representatives will participate as planned; that TSXV will accept the RedChip agreement on terms acceptable to the Company; that appropriate television airtime will be available; that the Company and RedChip will agree upon and approve the final campaign scope, script, storyboard, disclaimers, distribution channels and timing; that RedChip will provide the services in accordance with the agreement; that the Company will have sufficient personnel and financial resources to undertake the activities described; and that required technical, regulatory, contractual and funding conditions relating to the Company’s development and manufacturing activities can be satisfied.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes to or cancellation of conferences, sessions, schedules or speaking engagements; the possibility that participation in the conferences will not result in any financing, commercial arrangement, collaboration or other business opportunity; the possibility that TSXV will not accept the RedChip agreement, or will require amendments or impose conditions; delays in campaign development or commencement; the unavailability or substitution of anticipated media channels or airtime; the possibility that the anticipated number of airings will not occur; the possibility that the RedChip campaign will not increase investor awareness or produce any commercial, financing or market benefit; reliance on RedChip, conference organizers, media providers and other third parties; the early-stage nature of the Company’s development programs; uncertainty associated with preclinical and clinical development and regulatory review; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing; manufacturing-development, scale-up and technology-transfer risks; the possibility that activities contemplated by the Company’s manufacturing memorandum of understanding may not proceed on the terms or timeline currently anticipated, or at all; and the risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.