NUCLIDIUM Appoints Tony Rosenberg as Chairman of the Board

Mr. Rosenberg’s career began in 1980 at Sandoz (now Novartis), where he played a pivotal role in international marketing and the commercialization of key therapeutic areas. His leadership as Head of the Transplantation Business Unit and tenure as Head of Business Development and Licensing at Novartis Pharma laid the foundation for his later position as Corporate Head of M&A and Licensing at Novartis International AG.

“I am honoured to join NUCLIDIUM at this pivotal moment on its journey. The company’s innovative copper-based radiopharmaceutical platform holds significant promise for advancing precision oncology. I look forward to collaborating with the board and leadership team to drive the development of targeted cancer diagnostics and therapies that can make a meaningful impact on patient care,” said Tony Rosenberg, Chairman-Elect of the NUCLIDIUM Board.

“Tony’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for NUCLIDIUM. His exceptional experience and track record in the biotech and pharma industry will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline development and drive our therapeutic and diagnostic candidates through clinical development,” added Leila Jaafar, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of NUCLIDIUM.

NUCLIDIUM recently published data from the first prostate cancer patient imaged in its NuriProTM program, demonstrating the transformative potential of its Cu-61 and Cu-67 radiopharmaceuticals. These radiopharmaceuticals increase patient dose availability, simplify and streamline the supply chain, and reduce waste, ensuring cost-effective, resource-efficient solutions for clinical care.

Currently, Mr. Rosenberg holds board positions at Argenx, Oculis SA (chair), and Cullinan Therapeutics (chair), underscoring his commitment to innovation in healthcare. His vision and experience align seamlessly with NUCLIDIUM’s mission to pioneer advancements in targeted radiopharmaceuticals. We are excited for the strategic insights he will bring to drive NUCLIDIUM’s next phase of growth and innovation.

About NUCLIDIUM

NUCLIDIUM is transforming precision oncology with its state-of-the-art copper-based Cu-61 and Cu-67 radiopharmaceuticals, delivering unmatched accuracy and accessibility for targeted cancer treatment and diagnosis. As a clinical-stage company, NUCLIDIUM’s innovative copper-based platform merges copper radiometals with targeted cancer molecules, accelerating the creation of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Published data highlight the advantages of Cu-61 and Cu-67 isotopes, including increased dose availability, reduced waste, and a simpler, less resource-intensive supply chain. NUCLIDIUM’s true theranostic model simplifies development, tackling manufacturing and distribution challenges to increase flexibility for medical providers. Our interdisciplinary team is dedicated to revolutionizing precision radio-oncology, significantly benefiting cancer patients.

