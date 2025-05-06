Nuclera Establishes Distribution Network Across APAC and the Middle East

Operational expansion accelerates global distribution capability to increase regional access and technical support

Multiple partnerships establish direct distribution channels in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Israel

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating protein expression and optimization through its benchtop eProtein Discovery™ System, today announced that it has established a distribution network across APAC and the Middle East. Marking a key milestone in the Company’s global commercial strategy, the expansion establishes new regional distribution networks, providing localized technical support for customers in these key markets.

In response to the rapidly growing demand for its innovative eProtein Discovery System, Nuclera has formed partnerships with seven channel partners: MineBio Life Sciences Ltd (China), Kiko Tech Co.,Ltd (Japan), CHAYON Laboratories, Inc. (South Korea), Sciencewerke Pte Ltd (Singapore), Cold Spring Biotech (Taiwan) and Yair Or Technologies Ltd (Israel). These new partnerships follow the recent expansion of the eProtein Discovery System, which now enables discovery of both membrane and soluble proteins1.

Proteins represent 95% of drug targets designed to combat disease2 therefore developing reliable and efficient methods to identify how to express soluble and active proteins of interest is a crucial aspect of the drug discovery process. Researchers are realizing the value of systems, such as eProtein Discovery, that streamline protein production and enable rapid, scalable access to high-quality proteins, across cell-free and cell-based expression methods.

“Expanding into APAC and the Middle East, in response to growing global demand, demonstrates the potential of eProtein Discovery to revolutionize the way proteins are made,” Said Dr Michael Chen, CEO and co-founder, Nuclera. “Testament to the growing demand are installations of eProtein Discovery at leading pharma and academic institutions and the first installation of our System within a CRO. We have partnered with established partners across key markets to enable specialized local support for our customers, enabling them to make proteins for drug discovery more efficiently and effectively.”

Joseph Bertelsen, CCO, Nuclera, commented: “We are excited to have extended our reach to the Middle East and Asia through partnering with key distributors Yair Or Technologies, Minebio, Chayon Laboratories, Kiko-Tech, ScienceWerke, and Cold Spring Biotech. Establishing these distribution channels supports our goal of global expansion and comes at a pivotal time for the Company as we are focused on ramping-up commercially following the successful close of our series C fundraising round.”

For more information about Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery System, please visit: https://www.nuclera.com/system/

