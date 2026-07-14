Nucleome Therapeutics strengthens global IP portfolio with US patent for core MCC Technology

Nucleome’s advance in precision and scale of 3D genomics has solved the fundamental challenge of discovering molecular drivers of disease from human genetics

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleome Therapeutics (‘Nucleome’ or ‘the Company’) – a pioneering biotechnology company unlocking the therapeutic potential of the regulatory genome through its proprietary 3D genomics platform – announces that the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted US patent number US12,674,197 entitled “Process for producing a chromatin conformation capture (3C) library”.

This patent covers Micro Capture-C (MCC), the central technology of Nucleome’s 3D genomics platform. It is part of a global IP portfolio that protects our advances in 3D genomics and their potential to radically improve the understanding and treatment of human disease. MCC is exclusively licensed to Nucleome by Oxford University.

Most disease-associated genetic variation is single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the largely uncharted non-coding genome. They switch gene expression, and hence protein levels, up and down via 3D interactions which cannot be determined from DNA sequence alone. The unprecedented precision and scale of MCC enables Nucleome to decipher non-coding human disease genetics to forge a new era of differentiated therapeutics.

Nucleome’s approach can be applied to the vast repositories of variants that cover most diseases. Nucleome has focused on discovery of novel antibody targets for inflammatory diseases and is developing a pipeline of first-in-class inflammatory disease medicines to targets identified by MCC. Its lead programme, NTP464, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody agonist programme for inflammation resolution, has initiated IND-enabling studies.

Dr Mark Bodmer, CEO of Nucleome, said: “Most drugs fail in development because we lack enough understanding of the molecular biology of human disease. MCC is the core of a lab + AI capability that can finally unlock the mystery of how non-coding genetic variations can guide selection of drug targets with a high probability of clinical success. We thank Profs Jim Hughes and James Davies at the University of Oxford for their extraordinary inventiveness that has facilitated our leadership in the application of human genetics to discover medicines that are more likely to work.”

Contact information

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Isabelle Abdul, Joshua Evans

nucleome@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 8078 4357

Notes to Editors

About Nucleome Therapeutics

Nucleome is an immunology company tackling the root causes of disease through a revolutionary new approach to solving human genetics. Nucleome has a deep molecular understanding of the function and importance of the non-coding genome and how variation within it causes disease. The Company has created transformative 3D genomics technology to link disease-associated genetic variants with the genes they dysregulate in disease. At the core of this, is the ability to read 3D interactions in the non-coding genome with a precision and scale that is unique in both industry and academia.

Nucleome is the first company to build at scale a rich data atlas of immune system dysregulation identified from human disease genetics, allowing it to elucidate the mechanistic basis of disease, identify hundreds of novel targets and group patients by their common, mechanistic disease drivers. The Company is building a pipeline of genetically identified therapeutics to restore health in inflammatory diseases, with lead programme, NTP464, in pre-clinical development.

Nucleome is backed by a world-class syndicate of investors: M Ventures, the venture capital arm of Merck KGaA; Johnson and Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (“JJDC”); Pfizer Ventures; British Business Bank and founding investor Oxford Science Enterprises. Visit the website to find out more at: www.nucleome.com