NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) Subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics Becomes First Commercial Site to Deploy Zeta Surgical’s FDA-Cleared Zeta TMS Navigation System

Deployment at HOPE's West Palm Beach clinic brings AI-powered, sub-millimetric image guidance to the delivery of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for patients with Major Depressive Disorder and other neurological conditions

Installation complements HOPE's interventional psychiatry platform and aligns with NRx's previously announced clinical trial of NRX-101 in combination with robotic-enabled TMS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", "NRx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. ("HOPE"), has become the first commercial site to deploy Zeta Surgical's FDA-cleared Zeta TMS Navigation System. The system has been installed at HOPE's West Palm Beach, Florida clinic, where it will be used to deliver high-precision, image-guided Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for patients with Major Depressive Disorder and other neurological conditions.

"Being selected as the first commercial site for Zeta's FDA-cleared TMS Navigation System validates the integrated treatment model we are building at HOPE," said Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, Chairman and CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals and HOPE Therapeutics. "Zeta's AI-driven image guidance brings neurosurgical-grade targeting precision into our outpatient clinics, and it sets the stage for our planned trial of NRX-101 in combination with robotic-enabled TMS in patients with depression and suicidality."

TMS is a non-invasive therapy widely used for treatment-resistant depression, which affects approximately one-third of patients with major depression. The clinical efficacy of TMS depends heavily on the accurate targeting of specific neural circuits. The Zeta TMS Navigation System uses proprietary RealTrack™ computer vision and artificial intelligence to continuously align a patient's MRI or CT scan with their facial anatomy in real time, delivering sub-millimetric precision and reducing setup times to under two minutes per session without the need for conventional fiducial markers.

The deployment complements HOPE's broader interventional psychiatry platform, which includes ketamine and Spravato® delivery, TMS, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other neuroplastic therapies offered across the HOPE network of clinics. It also aligns with NRx's previously announced clinical trial program of NRX-101 (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone) in combination with robotic-enabled TMS for patients with depression and suicidality, which is planned to be conducted across a leading US academic teaching hospital, three HOPE Therapeutics clinics, and two military treatment facilities.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a healthcare delivery company that is building a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine and other neuroplastic medications, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy. HOPE is the first network in Florida to offer the AMPA One Day (ONE-D) treatment that combines TMS, physician-prescribed D-cycloserine, and lisdexamfetamine to achieve remission from treatment-resistant depression.

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