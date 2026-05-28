NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) Strategic Partner Emobot Presents Late-Breaking Clinical Validation of the EMOCARE Depression Thermometer at ASCP 2026

EMOCARE is a smartphone-based passive monitoring tool that generates a continuous, real-time measure of depression from patient voice, facial expression, motion, and screen behavior, and is the first passive monitoring tool for psychiatric conditions.

Pooled analysis of three prospective observational studies demonstrated 90% within-person concordance between EMOCARE scores and clinician-rated MADRS (r = 0.895; p = 0.016).

EMOCARE also achieved strong sensitivity to symptom change against PHQ-9 (ρ = 0.834; p < 0.001) on consecutive-visit measurements.

The validated technology is being deployed across the Hope Therapeutics interventional psychiatry network as a patient-facing self-monitoring and safety-net tool.

SARASOTA, Fla. and PARIS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) today announced that its strategic partner, Emobot Health, presented a late-breaking poster at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP), reporting the first pooled clinical validation of EMOCARE, the investigational passive, multimodal, smartphone-based “Depression Thermometer” that powers the Emobot app now being deployed across the Hope Therapeutics network of interventional psychiatry clinics.

The poster, titled “Continuous Multimodal Passive Monitoring of Depressive Symptoms via Smartphone — Clinical Validation of EMOCARE,” was presented at 11:45 AM ET by Tanel Petelot, CEO and Co-founder of Emobot , and co-authored by NRx Chief Executive Officer Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D., M.P.H. The interim pooled analysis combined three prospective observational studies (EMC1, EMC2-FR, EMC2-BD) in adults with Major Depressive Disorder or Bipolar Disorder, comparing EMOCARE scores against clinician-rated MADRS and HAM-D₁₇ and self-reported PHQ-9 and GAD-7. EMOCARE achieved within-person concordance with clinician-rated MADRS of r = 0.895 (p = 0.016) and consecutive-visit sensitivity to symptom change against PHQ-9 of ρ = 0.834 (p < 0.001), with continuous scores generated across the full follow-up window and a threshold of at least seven valid days per 14-day window confirming signal robustness.

“An r = 0.895 within-person concordance with MADRS is exceptional for any digital biomarker, and unprecedented for one that asks nothing of the patient. As we build out the Hope Therapeutics network and advance NRX-100 and NRX-101 toward the patients who need them most, EMOCARE gives our clinicians something they have never had before: a continuous, real-time read on whether a treatment is working between visits. That is how we intend to deliver interventional psychiatry at scale,” said Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NRx Pharmaceuticals and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Therapeutics.

Approximately half of patients with treatment-resistant depression relapse within six to twelve months of an effective intervention, and clinicians often learn of those relapses well after they begin. Episodic instruments such as MADRS, HAM-D₁₇, and PHQ-9 remain the gold standard but are typically administered every two to four weeks, leaving long stretches with no visibility between visits. EMOCARE is designed to fill that gap, and its integration across the Hope Therapeutics clinic network gives NRx a continuous read on patient response alongside the interventional therapies, including TMS, IV ketamine, and hyperbaric oxygen, delivered in those clinics.

About Emobot Health

Emobot (www.emobothealth.com) is a MedTech pioneer based at the Paris Brain Institute (ICM) that has developed the world’s first passive, multimodal AI platform for automated depression assessment and relapse detection. Unlike traditional active monitoring that requires patient interaction, Emobot ’s “Depression Thermometer” runs 100% seamlessly in the background, providing clinicians with real-time insights into mood, sleep, and physical activity. Emobot is a trusted partner for leading academic institutions, including UC San Diego, Yale University, and Johns Hopkins.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a healthcare delivery company that is building a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine and other neuroplastic medications, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy. HOPE is the first network in Florida to offer the AMPA One Day (ONE-D) treatment that combines TMS, physician-prescribed D-cycloserine, and lisdexamfetamine to achieve remission from treatment-resistant depression.

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