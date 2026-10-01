Nox Peptides Announces Expanded Research Focus on BPC-157 and GHK-Cu in Canada

Toronto, ON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Peptides has announced an expanded focus on research-use peptide compounds in Canada, highlighting BPC-157 and GHK-Cu as part of its ongoing efforts to support laboratory and preclinical research involving peptide-based compounds.

The company said the update reflects continued interest from researchers in understanding peptide biology, cellular mechanisms and related preclinical research areas.

Nox Peptides Expands Research-Focused Peptide Portfolio

As part of the announcement, Nox Peptides is placing greater focus on BPC-157 and GHK-Cu within its research-oriented portfolio.

BPC-157 has been investigated in preclinical research involving biological and cellular processes. Existing laboratory research has examined various mechanisms associated with the compound, contributing to broader scientific interest in peptide-related research.

Nox Peptides provides BPC-157 strictly as a research-use compound and does not position it as a medicine, dietary supplement or treatment.

GHK-Cu Continues to Attract Research Interest

The company is also highlighting GHK-Cu, a naturally occurring copper-binding peptide that has been examined in scientific literature for several decades.

Research involving GHK-Cu has explored areas including cellular activity, fibroblast-associated processes, collagen-related mechanisms and other biological pathways. The continued study of the compound contributes to broader research into peptide biology and cellular signaling.

Nox Peptides said GHK-Cu is supplied for qualified research and laboratory applications and is not intended for human use.

Focus on Research Documentation and Laboratory Practices

Alongside its expanded research focus, Nox Peptides is emphasizing the importance of responsible research-material handling and appropriate laboratory procedures.

Researchers evaluating peptide compounds may consider factors such as product documentation, analytical information, batch consistency, storage requirements and laboratory handling procedures when selecting materials for scientific work.

The company encourages qualified researchers and laboratories to review available product documentation and follow applicable institutional requirements, safety procedures and Canadian regulations.

Supporting Peptide Research in Canada

Through its research-focused portfolio, Nox Peptides aims to support laboratories and scientific researchers investigating peptide compounds in preclinical and laboratory environments.

The company said its approach remains centered on research-use materials, product information and responsible handling practices rather than therapeutic or consumer applications.

BPC-157 and GHK-Cu are supplied for research purposes only. They are not intended for human consumption, diagnosis, treatment or prevention of disease.

About Nox Peptides

Nox Peptides provides research-use peptide compounds for laboratory and scientific applications. The company focuses on research-oriented sourcing and providing information relevant to researchers evaluating peptide compounds for scientific investigation.

Media Contact:

Nox Peptides

Website: https://noxpeptides.ca/

Email : info@ noxpeptides. st/





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CONTACT: Nox Peptides Website: https://noxpeptides.ca/ Email : info@noxpeptides.st/