Novotech to acquire Agilex Biolabs

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novotech, the global full-service clinical research organisation (CRO) and scientific advisory company, today announced it has reached agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of leading Australian healthcare company Healius Limited (ASX: HLS), to acquire Agilex Biolabs, a specialist bioanalytical laboratory business headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

The acquisition builds on Novotech's existing global clinical development capabilities by adding specialist bioanalytical expertise in Australia to its existing laboratory network across Asia. It will enable Novotech to better serve its customers, providing biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors with high-quality, responsive R&D support in Australia, one of the world’s most attractive destinations for early-phase clinical research.

"Agilex has an outstanding scientific reputation. This acquisition enhances Novotech’s offering in Australia, bringing together bioanalytical science and research capabilities to deliver innovative and ground-breaking research. We look forward to welcoming the Agilex team,” said Dr Anand Tharmaratnam, Chief Executive Officer of Novotech.

“The sale provides customers and team members of Agilex Biolabs with the opportunity to join an established and global business in Novotech, which has expertise in providing services to major biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers” said Paul Anderson, Managing Director & CEO of Healius Limited.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory clearances.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to guide drug development at every phase.

With a global footprint that includes 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe and partnerships with 5,000+ trial sites, Novotech provides clients an accelerated path to bring life-changing therapies to market by providing access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations.

Through its client-centric service model, Novotech seamlessly integrates people, processes, and technologies to deliver customized solutions that accelerate the path to market for life-changing therapies. By adopting a true partnership approach, Novotech shares a steadfast commitment to client success, empowering innovation, and advancing healthcare worldwide. Recipient of numerous industry accolades, including the Frost & Sullivan CRO Company of the Year award for 19 consecutive years, Novotech is recognized for its excellence in clinical trial execution and innovation. Its deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise, combined with local market insights, ensures streamlined clinical trials, optimized data analytics, and accelerated patient recruitment strategies.

Together with clients, Novotech transforms scientific advancements into therapies that improve global health outcomes, embodying a mission of driving innovation and delivering impactful results.

Novotech is backed by TPG, Temasek and GIC.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

About Agilex Biolabs

Agilex Biolabs is an Adelaide-headquartered specialist bioanalytical laboratory serving clinical trial sponsors across Australia and internationally.

About Healius

Healius is a leading Australian healthcare company providing specialty pathology services to consumers and their referring practitioners.

Media Contact: c.gordon@alleato.com