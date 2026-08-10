Novonesis to acquire remaining share of MicroBioGen to strengthen yeast capabilities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 10 – Novonesis has signed an agreement with the intent to acquire MicroBioGen, an Australian biotechnology company with leading scientific expertise in yeast strains for industrial applications, particularly in bioethanol.

The acquisition builds on Novonesis’ 2013 investment in MicroBioGen and its current 23% stake, further strengthening a decade-long collaboration in advanced yeast solutions for bioethanol production.

Ester Baiget, CEO: "This acquisition marks an additional step in our 2030 strategy. It strengthens our yeast capabilities, strengthens our R&D capabilities, and reflects our disciplined investment focus to drive growth."

Building on deep scientific expertise

As a pure-play biology company, Novonesis combines deep scientific expertise in microbiology and industrial fermentation with approximately 10% of annual sales investment in innovation. The acquisition of MicroBioGen builds on this foundation, strengthening core expertise in biological solutions.

"We see MicroBioGen as a perfect match building on more than a decade of close collaboration, and we look forward to integrating their technology into Novonesis. With the acquisition, we will continue to strengthen our capabilities and develop the biosolutions our customers need,” said Claus Crone Fuglsang, Chief Scientific Officer, Novonesis.

As part of the agreement, Novonesis will continue to support MicroBioGen's existing partners and ensure continuity in its collaborations.

Geoffrey Bell, CEO and Co-founder of MicroBioGen, said: "Joining Novonesis is a strong fit for MicroBioGen and its employees. After more than a decade of close collaboration, we could not think of a better home for the company."

The terms of the transaction will not be disclosed, and completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including by the ACCC (Australia's national competition, consumer, fair trading and product safety regulator).

About MicroBioGen

MicroBioGen is an Australian based biotechnology company with global success in improving the industrial capabilities of yeast. With a platform technology and library of elite yeast genetics, developed over 20 years, MicroBioGen delivers ‘Yeast Innovation as a Service’ to industry leaders globally. Demonstrated through MicroBioGen’s bioethanol partnership with Novonesis and co-developing the Innova® yeast series which delivers exceptional industrial performance, MicroBioGen is a leading collaborator for yeast biotechnology, with opportunities in existing and emerging industries, ranging from optimising yeast for baking, sustainable feed and energy to food applications.

For more information, visit www.microbiogen.com

Get in touch



Media relations

Benjamin Hjorth



Senior Press Manager

media-relations@novonesis.com+45 30 77 13 12



Attachment