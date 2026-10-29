Novocure to Evaluate Tumor Treating Fields Therapy with VS-7375, an Oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) Inhibitor, to Treat Pancreatic Cancer Through Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novocure (Nasdaq: NVCR) announced today that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Verastem Oncology to evaluate the use of Novocure’s Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy with chemotherapy and VS-7375, Verastem’s investigational oral, potent and selective KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor, to treat locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

“Meaningful progress has been made in the treatment of pancreatic cancer and we are proud that Tumor Treating Fields therapy is one of the new options available to patients. However, advanced pancreatic cancer remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat,” said Uri Weinberg, MD, PhD, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer, Novocure. “Based on results we observed in pre-clinical models, we believe that the physical modality of Tumor Treating Fields therapy used together with a KRAS inhibitor has the potential to be an effective new treatment approach in pancreatic cancer. Through our collaboration with Verastem Oncology, we will evaluate the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy, chemotherapy and VS-7375, an oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor, as a novel treatment approach for patients with this challenging cancer.”

“We are excited to build on Novocure’s work advancing Tumor Treating Fields therapy for pancreatic cancer by evaluating it in combination with chemotherapy and VS-7375, our potentially best-in-class oral, potent and selective KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor, in locally advanced pancreatic cancer,” said Michael Kauffman, MD, PhD, president of development at Verastem Oncology. “This collaboration will allow us to explore whether these treatment approaches, when used together, can drive deeper and more durable responses for these patients living with pancreatic cancer.”

Novocure plans to initiate a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TTFields therapy concomitant with gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and VS-7375 in approximately 25 patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Preliminary efficacy is planned to be evaluated as exploratory endpoints. Under the terms of the agreement, Novocure will manage and fund the clinical trial operations and Verastem will supply VS-7375 for the planned clinical trial. The trial is expected to begin enrolling patients in 2027.

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. These multiple, distinct mechanisms work together to target and kill cancer cells. Due to these multi-mechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and it demonstrated enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors.

To learn more about TTFields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit novocure.com/ttfields.

About Pancreatic Cancer

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal cancers. It is the third most frequent cause of death from cancer in the U.S. and is the fifth most frequent cause of death from cancer in Europe.1 While overall cancer incidence and death rates are remaining stable or declining, the incidence and death rates for pancreatic cancer are increasing.2 Pancreatic cancer has a five-year relative survival rate of just 13%.3

Physicians use different combinations of surgery, radiation, and pharmacological therapies to treat pancreatic cancer, depending on the stage of the disease. Unfortunately, most locally advanced pancreatic cancer cases are diagnosed when the cancer is no longer operable, leaving few treatment options. The standard of care for locally advanced pancreatic cancer is chemotherapy with or without radiation, and surgery if it is possible.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Novocure’s global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and X.

Novocure Forward-Looking Statement

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Indication and Important Safety Information for Optune Pax®

What is Optune Pax® approved to treat?

Optune Pax is an FDA-approved wearable therapeutic device, used together with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (a chemotherapy combination). It is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Who should not use Optune Pax?

Optune Pax for locally advanced pancreatic cancer is not for everyone. Talk to your doctor if you have:

An electrical implant. Use of Optune Pax together with electrical implants has not been tested and may cause the implanted device not to work properly.

A known sensitivity to gels like the gel used on electrocardiogram (ECG) stickers or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) electrodes. In this case, skin contact with the gel used with Optune Pax may commonly cause increased redness and itching. In rare cases, it may lead to severe allergic reactions that can cause a drop in blood pressure and difficulty breathing

Do not use Optune Pax if you are pregnant or are planning to become pregnant. If you are a woman who is able to get pregnant, you must use birth control when using the device. It is not known if Optune Pax is safe or effective during pregnancy.

What should I know before using Optune Pax?

Optune Pax should only be used after receiving training from qualified personnel, such as your doctor, a nurse, or other medical staff who have completed a training course given by Novocure®, the maker of Optune Pax.

Do not use any parts that did not come with the Optune Pax Treatment Kit sent to you by Novocure or given to you by your doctor

Do not get the device or transducer arrays wet

Please be aware that Optune Pax has a cord that plugs into an electrical socket. Be careful of tripping when it's connected

If you have an underlying skin condition where the transducer arrays are placed, discuss with your doctor whether this may prevent or temporarily interfere with Optune Pax treatment

What are the possible side effects of Optune Pax?

The most common side effects of Optune Pax used together with chemotherapy drugs were low neutrophils, low red blood cell count, low platelet count, low white blood cell count, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, fatigue, swelling, fever, pain, COVID-19, infection, respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, pneumonia, liver enzyme increased, weight loss, low potassium level, low albumin level, high blood sugar, muscle pain, neuropathy peripheral (damage to the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord), taste disorder, dizziness, difficulty sleeping, shortness of breath, hair loss, skin-related disorders, and low blood pressure.

Device-related skin adverse effects associated with the use of Optune Pax include skin inflammation, rash, itching, skin redness, skin irritation, skin infection, heavy sweating, and open sores. Other device-related adverse effects associated with the use of Optune Pax include overheating of the array, leading to pain and/or local skin burns, allergic reaction to the adhesive or gel from the transducer arrays, and local warmth and tingling sensation beneath the arrays. Talk to your doctor if you have any of these side effects or have any questions.

Please visit OptunePax.com for Instructions For Use (IFU) for complete information regarding the device’s indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

CAUTION—The use of TTFields therapy together with KRAS inhibitors for pancreatic cancer is investigational.

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1 International Agency for Research on Cancer. 2024. Cancer Today (GLOBOCAN 2022). https://gco.iarc.who.int/today/en/dataviz/tables?mode=cancer&group_populations=1&populations=908&multiple_populations=1&types=1 Accessed on June 16, 2026.

2 American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2025. 1930;(500825). https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2025/2025-cancer-facts-and-figures-acs.pdf Accessed January 16, 2026.

3 American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2026. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2026



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