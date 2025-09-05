Novo Nordisk to present new semaglutide data on ‘food noise’, body composition and cardiovascular benefits, as well as pipeline data at the EASD diabetes congress

The INFORM real-world evidence study shows impact of semaglutide on reducing ‘food noise’, and the STEP UP clinical trial highlights semaglutide’s effect on control of eating and body composition after losing weight

Next-generation obesity treatment cagrilintide demonstrates promise as standalone therapy (REDEFINE 1); data also being presented on amycretin

The first head-to-head real-world study, REACH shows superiority of Ozempic® versus dulaglutide on cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke





Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 September 2025 – Novo Nordisk today announced the presentation of 35 abstracts from across its diabetes and obesity portfolio at the upcoming European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) congress 2025 from 15 to 19 September in Vienna, Austria. The presentations include clinical and real-world data reinforcing semaglutide’s broad health benefits, widest approved indications, and its well-established weight loss effect. Novo Nordisk will also present data on new obesity pipeline therapies, including CagriSema, cagrilintide and amycretin.

On 17 September, Novo Nordisk will also host an R&D investor event to cover the science and abstracts presented at the congress. The event will be accessible via a live webcast on the Novo Nordisk investor website.

“With the broadest approved indications in both obesity and type 2 diabetes, semaglutide is today making a real difference in helping people lose weight while also protecting them from cardiovascular events such as heart attacks,” said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president, Research & Development at Novo Nordisk. “We are now leading the way in developing next-generation treatments – such as combining cagrilintide with semaglutide or using it as a monotherapy – to better meet the needs of people living with diabetes and obesity, and we are excited to present these data at EASD.”

Summary of presentations

Accepted data at the 61st annual meeting of the EASD include the following poster and oral presentations. Accepted abstracts include preliminary data that may be subject to change in the final published manuscripts. Dates and times of the presentations can be found on the EASD website.

EASD scientific symposia

SOUL Trial: Effects of oral semaglutide on cardiovascular outcomes in people with type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk – Wednesday 17 September; 08:30 – 09:30 CEST





EASD poster and oral sessions

Wegovy® (once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg)

Impact on food noise after initiating semaglutide treatment: results from a US survey (INFORM). Short oral presentation (45-SO) - Tuesday 16 September; 12:00 – 13:00 CEST

Impact of once-weekly semaglutide on cardiovascular events in adults with overweight or obesity in a real-world Danish population. Oral presentation (148-OR) - 18 September; 11:30 – 11:45 CEST

Once-weekly semaglutide 7.2 mg

Effect of semaglutide 7.2 mg on anthropometric measures of obesity: the STEP UP trial Oral presentation (145-OR) - Thursday 18 September; 10:45 – 11:00 CEST

Control of eating with semaglutide 7.2 mg in adults with obesity: the STEP UP trial. Oral presentation (146-OR) - Thursday 18 September; 11:00 – 11:15 CEST

Effect of semaglutide on body composition and proximal muscle strength: the STEP UP trial. Oral presentation (147-OR) - Thursday 18 September: 11:15 – 11:20 CEST





Ozempic® (once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg)

Comparative effectiveness of once-weekly semaglutide vs dulaglutide on cardiovascular outcomes in US Medicare beneficiaries with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Late breaking presentation (LBA-19) - Thursday 18 September; 10:45 – 11:00 CEST





Rybelsus® (once-daily oral semaglutide)

Oral semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes by baseline A1c and BMI in people with type 2 diabetes in the SOUL trial. Oral presentation (2-OR) - Tuesday 16 September; 10:15 – 10:30 CEST

Effects of oral semaglutide on hospitalisation rates in people with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and/or chronic kidney disease: SOUL trial results. Oral presentation (127-OR) - Wednesday 17 September; 14:30 – 14:45 CEST

Semaglutide for MASH

Impact of semaglutide on liver-related responses in people with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis with/without type 2 diabetes: post hoc analysis of the ESSENCE trial. Short oral presentation (555-SO) - Tuesday 16 September; 13:15 – 14:15 CEST





CagriSema

REDEFINE 2: a randomised trial of combined semaglutide 2.4 mg and cagrilintide 2.4 mg for the treatment of adults with BMI ≥27kg/m2 and type 2 diabetes. Oral presentation (73-OR) - Wednesday 17 September; 09:45 – 10:00 CEST

CagriSema improves glycaemic outcomes across weight loss categories in adults with BMI ≥27 kg/m2 and type 2 diabetes in the blinded continuous glucose monitoring subgroup in REDEFINE 2. Oral presentation (13-OP) - Wednesday 17 September; 14:30 – 14:45 CEST

REDEFINE1: a randomised study of combined semaglutide 2.4 mg and cagrilintide 2.4 mg for the treatment of overweight or obesity in adults. Oral presentation (190-OR) - Thursday 18 September; 16:15 – 16:30 CEST





Cagrilintide

Efficacy and safety of cagrilintide 2.4 mg in adults with overweight/obesity: data from REDEFINE 1. Short oral presentation (43-SO) - Tuesday 16 September; 12:00 – 13:00 CEST





Amycretin

Amycretin, a novel, unimolecular glucagon-like peptide-1 and amylin receptor agonist: results of a phase 1b/2a clinical trial. Oral presentation (63-OR) - Tuesday 16 September; 15:15 – 15:30 CEST

Pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of amycretin in people with renal impairment. Oral presentation (15-OR) - Wednesday 17 September; 15:00 – 15:15 CEST

The effect of amycretin, a unimolecular glucagon-like peptide-1 and amylin receptor agonist, on body weight and metabolic dysfunction in mice and rats. Oral presentation (188-OR) - Thursday 18 September; 15:45 – 16:00 CEST





About semaglutide

Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) that mimics the effects of the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1, which regulates weight and blood sugar. It has been tested in several robust clinical development programmes and outcome studies in cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, and other related cardiometabolic diseases1-5. Semaglutide has a well-established safety and tolerability profile supported by over 33 million patient-years of exposure since its launch in 20186.

Semaglutide is marketed under the brand names Wegovy® (once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg injection), Ozempic® (once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg injection), and Rybelsus® (once-daily oral semaglutide 14 mg).

