Novo Nordisk Launches Wegovy™ Pill, Expanding Patient Choice and Access With knownwell as a Recognized NovoCare® Provider

As the first and only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 launches, NovoCare® expands its offerings to help patients find access to comprehensive, clinician-led metabolic care nationwide.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novo Nordisk today announced the U.S. launch of the Wegovy™ pill, the first oral GLP-1 option approved by the Food and Drug Administration for chronic weight management. The introduction of an oral formulation marks a significant step forward in expanding patient choice, and access to evidence-based obesity treatment.

The launch coincides with an expanded NovoCare® experience, designed to help patients find trusted care, understand coverage options, and access ongoing support throughout their treatment journey. As part of this experience, patients seeking treatment with real FDA-approved products, now including the Wegovy™ pill, can connect with recognized care providers that offer comprehensive, longitudinal obesity care.

knownwell, a weight-inclusive primary care and metabolic health company offering both virtual and in-person care, is proud to be recognized as a NovoCare® provider. Through this engagement, patients exploring the Wegovy™ pill can be connected to knownwell’s multidisciplinary care model, which integrates medical, nutritional, and behavioral support delivered through a national hybrid model.

“The availability of Wegovy pill represents an important evolution in obesity care — one that prioritizes convenience, choice, and meeting patients where they are,” said Brooke Boyarsky Pratt, CEO and Co-Founder of knownwell. “We’re excited to be part of this new movement and to support patients who are seeking effective treatment options paired with high-quality, insurance-covered care.”

knownwell’s care is led by clinicians board-certified in obesity medicine and is designed to support patients beyond a prescription, with personalized treatment plans and ongoing engagement. The company offers both telehealth and in-person visits, enabling patients to choose how and where they receive care.

“The Wegovy™ pill expands what’s possible for patients who may prefer or benefit from an oral option,” said Dr. Angela Fitch, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of knownwell. “When innovative medications are paired with consistent clinical care, education, and support, patients are better positioned to achieve meaningful and sustainable health outcomes.”

The inclusion of knownwell on the NovoCare® platform builds on the company’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with industry programs that streamline access to independent, clinician-led metabolic care for patients across the U.S. For more information about knownwell and its approach to metabolic health, visit knownwell.co.

About knownwell:

knownwell is built for the millions of Americans who have been told that their weight is the problem, regardless of their unique health concerns. Stigmatizing patients does not promote wellness, and in fact, leads to worse health outcomes. knownwell practices evidence-based medicine that supports a patient’s unique goals, creating a healthcare home for patients with overweight and obesity. To learn more, visit knownwell.co.

