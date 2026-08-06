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Press Releases

Noveris Health Sciences Inc. Unaware of Any Material Change

August 6, 2026 | 
1 min read
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2026) - At the request of CIRO, Noveris Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NVRS) (FSE: 0NF1) (OTC Pink: MYCOF) (the "Company" or "Noveris") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Noveris is a Canadian life sciences company focused on opportunities in mental health and therapeutic innovation. Additional information concerning the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.noveris.health.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jason Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 778-900-NVRS (6877)
Email: jb@noveris.health


Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308445
Canada
TMX Newsfile
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