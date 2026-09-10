Noveris Health Sciences Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting

Votes Percentage For 21,691,077 99.97% Against 6,516 0.03%

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Jason Birmingham 21,693,551 99.98% 4,042 0.02% Michael Callas 21,692,406 99.98% 5,187 0.02% Peter Field 21,694,050 99.98% 3,543 0.02%

Votes Percentage For 21,693,250 99.98% Withheld 4,343 0.02%

Votes Percentage For 21,674,601 99.89% Against 22,992 0.11%

Votes Percentage For 21,683,976 99.94% Against 13,617 0.06%

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Noveris Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NVRS) (FSE: 0NF1) (OTC Pink: MYCOF) (the "" or "") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 4, 2026 (the "Meeting").A total of 21,697,593 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 37.06% of the 58,548,051 common shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting.All resolutions presented to shareholders at the Meeting were approved.Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at three.Shareholders elected Jason Birmingham, Michael Callas and Peter Field as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.Shareholders approved the appointment of HDCPA Professional Corporation as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.Shareholders approved the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan.Shareholders approved the special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company's Articles to change the quorum requirements.The Company thanks its shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and their continued support.Noveris Health Sciences Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company focused on opportunities in mental health and therapeutic innovation. Additional information concerning the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ atand atJason Birmingham, Chief Executive OfficerTel: +1 778-900-NVRS (6877)Email:Web:To view the source version of this press release, please visit