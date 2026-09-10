SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Noveris Health Sciences Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting

September 10, 2026 | 
2 min read
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Noveris Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NVRS) (FSE: 0NF1) (OTC Pink: MYCOF) (the "Company" or "Noveris") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 4, 2026 (the "Meeting").

A total of 21,697,593 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 37.06% of the 58,548,051 common shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting.

All resolutions presented to shareholders at the Meeting were approved.

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at three.
VotesPercentage
For21,691,07799.97%
Against6,5160.03%

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected Jason Birmingham, Michael Callas and Peter Field as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.
NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Jason Birmingham21,693,55199.98%4,0420.02%
Michael Callas21,692,40699.98%5,1870.02%
Peter Field21,694,05099.98%3,5430.02%

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the appointment of HDCPA Professional Corporation as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
VotesPercentage
For21,693,25099.98%
Withheld4,3430.02%

Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan.
VotesPercentage
For21,674,60199.89%
Against22,9920.11%

Amendment to Articles

Shareholders approved the special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company's Articles to change the quorum requirements.
VotesPercentage
For21,683,97699.94%
Against13,6170.06%

The Company thanks its shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and their continued support.

About Noveris Health Sciences Inc.

Noveris Health Sciences Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company focused on opportunities in mental health and therapeutic innovation. Additional information concerning the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.noveris.health.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
NOVERIS HEALTH SCIENCES INC.
Jason Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information
Tel: +1 778-900-NVRS (6877)
Email: fair@noveris.health
Web: www.noveris.health


Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313698

Canada
TMX Newsfile
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Drug Development
Xenon To Seek Approval of First-in-Class Epilepsy Drug After Exceeding Phase 3 Expectations
March 9, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Alarm clock with pause sign, take a break, menopause concept, hormone replacement therapy
Regulatory
Patient Death Forces Partial Freeze on MacroGenics’ Gynecologic Cancer Study
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals Now
January 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel