Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on February 27, 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Details of the event and replay are as follows:
Conference call details:
Date:
February 27, 2025
Time:
8:30 a.m. U.S. ET
URL to register phone:
Dial-in number:
(800) 836-8184 (Domestic) or
(+1) (646) 357-8785 (International)
Webcast:
- Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
- Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
- To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
Replay details:
Date:
Available starting at 11:30 a.m. U.S. ET, February 27, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET, March 6, 2025
Dial-in number:
(888) 660-6345 (Domestic) or
(+1) (646) 517-4150 (International)
Passcode:
79349#
Webcast:
ir.novavax.com/events, until March 29, 2025
About NovavaxNovavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax’s patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company’s portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax’s adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India’s R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
InvestorsLuis Sanay, CFA
240-268-2022
MediaGiovanna Chandler
202-709-5563
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-financial-results-and-operational-highlights-on-february-27-2025-302381190.html
SOURCE Novavax, Inc.