Novavax Appoints Dr. Robert Walker as Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development

Robert Walker, MD, brings more than 30 years in drug and vaccine development and, most recently, served as Novavax's Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Walker will continue advancing Novavax's R&D efforts with a focus on data generation to facilitate partnering discussions, Matrix adjuvant innovation and advancement of the Company pipeline

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced the appointment of Dr. Robert Walker, MD, as Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development (R&D). Dr. Walker now reports to John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax.

A specialist in internal medicine and pulmonary and critical care medicine, Dr. Walker has more than 30 years of experience in drug and vaccine development within the private and public sectors, including roles at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he was Chief Medical Officer. He is a seasoned R&D leader and has been instrumental in the development of Novavax's R&D strategy since joining the Company in 2022, most recently serving as Chief Medical Officer. In this capacity, Dr. Walker has played a senior leadership role in advancing the Company's vaccine and adjuvant development efforts, strengthening scientific and clinical execution and fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence across the entire R&D organization.

"Bob has demonstrated deep scientific expertise, strong leadership and an unwavering commitment to advancing Novavax's technology platform and Mission to innovate and collaborate to tackle some of the world's most significant health challenges," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. "This appointment reflects the strength of our internal senior talent and signals the confidence of our Board and leadership team in Bob's ability to lead our R&D organization as we continue to advance partnerships, drive innovation and create long-term value from our technology."

Dr. Walker succeeds Dr. Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, who has departed the Company to pursue other opportunities.

In his new role, Dr. Walker will oversee Novavax's preclinical and clinical research and development functions, with a focus on advancing the Company's scientific efforts and supporting continued scientific rigor and efficient operational excellence. Dr. Walker earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Maryland. He completed his internal medicine training at The George Washington University and completed his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's growth strategy focuses on maximizing the impact of its cutting-edge technology by forging strategic partnerships for its Matrix-M adjuvant and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, statements regarding potential milestone payments and royalties, future vaccines made with the Company's Matrix-M adjuvant technology, future supply agreements between the parties and the anticipated benefits of the transactions described herein, are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's and Pfizer's ability to successfully implement the transactions contemplated by the License and Option Agreement, including the ability to transition key processes and effect technology transfers; Pfizer's ability to successfully develop or commercialize vaccine products in the either of the Fields under the License and Option Agreement; challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Pfizer to pursue planned regulatory pathways; challenges or delays by our partner Sanofi in obtaining regulatory authorization for future COVID-19 variant strain changes; challenges or delays in clinical trials; manufacturing, distribution or export delays or challenges; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts:

Investors



Jim Kelly



240-268-2022



ir@novavax.com

Media



Yvonne Sprow



240-720-7804



media@novavax.com

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SOURCE Novavax, Inc.