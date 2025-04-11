Novartis plans to expand its US-based manufacturing and R&D footprint with a total investment of $23B over the next 5 years

Expanded US manufacturing and R&D presence with investment in 10 facilities, including 7 brand new facilities

With new manufacturing capacity, Novartis will be able to produce 100% of its key medicines end-to-end in the US, a significant increase from current levels

Increased R&D presence planned includes a new research hub in the San Diego area to tap some of the best and brightest minds in America

Investment supports Novartis +5% cc CAGR 2024-2029 sales guidance

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novartis, a leading global innovative medicines company, announced a planned $23 billion investment over 5 years in US-based infrastructure, ensuring all key Novartis medicines for US patients will be made in the United States. This commitment enables Novartis to expand on its current manufacturing, research and technology presence across the country with 10 facilities, including 7 brand new facilities, creating nearly 1,000 new jobs at Novartis and approximately 4,000 additional US jobs. The production capacity will cover both active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and biologics drug substance, as well as secondary production and packaging.

Over the next 5 years, Novartis will:

Establish 1 biomedical research innovation hub in San Diego, CA , its second global R&D hub in the US

, its second global R&D hub in the US Build 4 new manufacturing facilities in soon-to-be-determined states, including 3 that will make biologics drug substances, drug products, device assembly and packaging, and 1 facility that will make chemical drug substances, oral solids dosage forms and packaging

Build 2 new radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facilities in Florida and Texas

and Expand 3 RLT manufacturing facilities in Indianapolis, IN , Millburn, NJ , and Carlsbad, CA

With these investments, Novartis will have manufacturing capacity in the US for all its core technology platforms, including small molecules and biologics. Novartis already manufactures its most innovative, advanced therapies in the US for patients in the US and around the world. This includes cutting-edge technology platforms like gene and cell therapy and RLT manufacturing. This new investment will bring internal manufacturing of the company’s siRNA technology to the US for the first time and reflects a commitment to increase US manufacturing across its main therapeutic areas: oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolic. With new manufacturing capacity, Novartis will be able to produce 100% of its key medicines end-to-end in the US, a significant increase from current levels.

“As a Swiss-based company with a significant presence in the US, these investments will enable us to fully bring our supply chain and key technology platforms into the US to support our strong US growth outlook. These investments also reflect the pro-innovation policy and regulatory environment in the US that supports our ability to find the next medical breakthroughs for patients,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “We are prepared for shifts in the external environment and fully confident in our 2025 guidance, mid- to long-term sales growth outlook and 2027 core margin guidance of 40%+.”

The investment includes a newly planned $1.1 billion research hub in San Diego, a state-of-the-art research facility that will provide world-class scientific infrastructure and drug discovery capabilities to enhance and strengthen the efforts of Novartis scientists working to reimagine the future of medicine. The new complex, expected to open between 2028 and 2029, will serve as the epicenter of the Novartis West Coast Biomedical Research presence, complementing existing hubs in Cambridge, MA, and Basel, Switzerland.

In addition, the company will be expanding RLT manufacturing with new facilities in Florida and Texas. Novartis is the only organization with a dedicated commercial RLT portfolio, and has established global expertise, with specialized supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across its network of RLT production facilities. To support growing demand for RLTs in the US, Novartis has already expanded production capabilities in Millburn, NJ, and a state-of-the-art facility in Indianapolis, IN, and is currently building a third US RLT manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, CA.

The US is a priority market for Novartis, and the company has taken numerous steps over its 200-year history to build its US infrastructure. Over the next 5 years, the total investment in Novartis US operations is expected to be nearly $50 billion, marking a clear demonstration of the company’s focus on the US.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this media updates, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this media update as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com Novartis Investor Relations Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944 E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novartis-plans-to-expand-its-us-based-manufacturing-and-rd-footprint-with-a-total-investment-of-23b-over-the-next-5-years-302425969.html

SOURCE Novartis US