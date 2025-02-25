Novanta Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Fourth Quarter 2024 GAAP Revenue increased 13% to $238 million, including $2 million unfavorable FX impact

Fourth Quarter 2024 GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.46 and Adjusted EPS of $0.76

Full Year 2024 GAAP Revenue increased 8% to $949 million

Full Year 2024 GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.77, and Adjusted EPS of $3.08

Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $210 million

Full Year 2024 Operating Cash Flow increased 32% to $159 million

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (“Novanta” or the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.





Financial Highlights Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Revenue $ 238.1 $ 211.6 $ 949.2 $ 881.7 Operating Income $ 26.7 $ 21.7 $ 110.6 $ 110.5 Net Income $ 16.5 $ 12.5 $ 64.1 $ 72.9 Diluted EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 1.77 $ 2.02 Non-GAAP* Adjusted Operating Income $ 43.3 $ 34.7 $ 171.5 $ 156.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.76 $ 0.63 $ 3.08 $ 3.02 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52.1 $ 45.3 $ 209.8 $ 196.2

*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, as well as definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and the reasons for their use, are presented below.

“Novanta achieved solid financial results for the full year 2024, effectively navigating a persistently challenging environment,” said Matthijs Glastra, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “We had strong operating performance, achieving above our expectations for Adjusted Gross Margins and Adjusted EBITDA, and also excellent cash flow generation, while also returning to organic growth in the Fourth Quarter. In the year, we delivered and launched multiple new products which are on schedule to ramp in 2025. The fundamentals of Novanta are strong, and we remain confident in our strategy, in our portfolio, our exposure to diversified end-markets, and in our ability to generate strong operating cash flows to compound our growth through our targeted acquisition strategy.”

Fourth Quarter

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $238.1 million, an increase of 12.5% or $26.5 million, versus the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s acquisition activities resulted in an increase in revenue of 9.4% or $19.8 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year adversely impacted revenue by 0.3% or $0.5 million, during the fourth quarter of 2024. Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, was 3.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024 (see “Organic Revenue Growth” in the non-GAAP reconciliations below). Changes in foreign currency exchange rates versus prior quarter adversely impacted revenue by $2.3 million, or 1%, during the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, GAAP operating income was $26.7 million, compared to $21.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net income was $16.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding was 36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 21% to $0.76 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.63 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $52.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $45.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 58% to $61.6 million, compared to $39.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year

For the full year 2024, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $949.2 million, an increase of 7.7% or $67.6 million, versus the full year 2023. The Company’s acquisition activities resulted in an increase in revenue of 9.4% or $82.4 million. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year adversely impacted our revenue by 0.1% or $0.5 million, in 2024. Our year-over-year Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, was a decrease of 1.6% for the full year 2024 (see “Organic Revenue Growth” in Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the full year 2024, GAAP operating income was $110.6 million, compared to $110.5 million for 2023. GAAP net income was $64.1 million for the full year 2024, compared to $72.9 million for 2023. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.77 for the full year 2024, compared to $2.02 for 2023.

Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 2% to $3.08 for the full year 2024, compared to $3.02 for 2023. For the full year 2024, the Company had 36.1 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $209.8 million for the full year 2024, compared to $196.2 million for 2023.

Operating cash flow for the full year 2024 increased 32% to $158.5 million, compared to $120.1 million for 2023. The Company finished the year with approximately $416.6 million of total debt and $114.0 million of total cash. Net Debt, as defined in the non-GAAP reconciliation below, was $305.2 million.

Financial Guidance

“We continue to see strength in our medical business and reconfirm our outlook for incremental new product sales in 2025, the majority of which sell into hospital operating room and surgical equipment,” said Matthijs Glastra. “Although capital spending in industrial, semiconductor, and life science is expected to remain volatile in the first half of the year due to trade war uncertainty, government funding, and geopolitical disruptions, there continues to be strong signs of growth slowly recovering. While we are optimistic about stronger revenue growth in these markets, our initial full-year guidance will remain conservative until these growth trends strengthen. Therefore, our full year revenue guidance is based on delivering $50 million of incremental new product sales, primarily in the medical technology markets, and presumes no market recoveries in the capital spending markets in industrial, semiconductor, and life science at this time.”

For the full year 2025, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $1.0 billion, representing revenue growth of approximately 5% year-over-year. The Company expects Adjusted Gross Profit Margin to be in the range of 47.0% to 47.5%. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $225 million to $235 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $3.35 to $3.55. The Company’s guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $232 million to $236 million. The Company expects Adjusted Gross Profit Margin to be in the range of 46.0% to 46.5%. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $48 million to $51 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.63 to $0.71. The Company’s guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.

Novanta provides earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide earnings guidance on a GAAP basis, with the exception of GAAP revenue guidance. A reconciliation of the Company’s forward-looking Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including acquisitions and related expenses; impact of purchase price allocations for recently completed acquisitions; future changes in the fair value of contingent considerations; future restructuring expenses; foreign exchange gains/(losses); significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits); benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits; divestitures and related expenses; gains and losses from sale of real estate assets; costs related to product line closures; intangible asset impairment charges and related asset write-offs; and other charges reflected in the Company’s reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on past experience, could be material. For additional information regarding Novanta’s non-GAAP financial measures, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and to provide a business update. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 prior to the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, April 21, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income, and Net Debt.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and supplementary information to investors regarding the operating performance of the Company. It is management’s belief that these non-GAAP financial measures would be particularly useful to investors because of the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company’s day-to-day business in accordance with the execution of the Company’s strategy. This strategy includes streamlining the Company’s existing operations through site and functional consolidations, strategic divestitures and product line closures, expanding the Company’s business through significant internal investments, and broadening the Company’s product and service offerings through acquisitions of innovative and complementary technologies and solutions. The financial impact of certain elements of these activities, particularly acquisitions, divestitures, and site and functional restructurings, is often large relative to the Company’s overall financial performance and can adversely affect the comparability of its operating results and investors’ ability to analyze the business from period to period.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin are used by management to evaluate operating performance, communicate financial results to the Board of Directors, benchmark results against historical performance and the performance of peers, and evaluate investment opportunities, including acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin are used to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees. The Company has also used in the past, and may use in the future, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA as performance targets for certain performance-based restricted stock units. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide greater transparency and insight into management’s method of analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company’s reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company’s financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial performance and financial position, including our financial outlook for the full year 2025 and first quarter of 2025; expectations for our end markets and market position; macroeconomic expectations; our competitive position, including our positioning for long-term growth, capital spending and momentum from new product launches; and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on our customers’ businesses, capital expenditures and level of business activities; our dependence upon our ability to respond to fluctuations in product demand; our ability to continuously innovate, to introduce new products in a timely manner, and to manage transitions to new product innovations effectively; customer order timing and other similar factors; disruptions or breaches in security of our or our third-party providers’ information technology systems; risks associated with our operations in foreign countries; our increased use of outsourcing in foreign countries; risks associated with increased outsourcing of components manufacturing; our exposure to increased tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on our products; our ability to contain or reduce costs; violations of our intellectual property rights and our ability to protect our intellectual property against infringement by third parties; risk of losing our competitive advantage; the loss of sales, or significant reduction in orders from, any major customers; our failure to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions into our business; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our restructuring and realignment activities; product defects or problems integrating our products with other vendors’ products; disruptions in the supply of certain key components and other goods from our suppliers; our failure to accurately forecast component and raw material requirements leading to additional costs and significant delays in shipments; production difficulties and product delivery delays or disruptions; our exposure to extensive medical device regulations, which may impede or hinder the approval, certification or sale of our products and, in some cases, may ultimately result in an inability to obtain approval or certification of certain products or may result in the recall or seizure of previously approved or certified products; potential penalties for violating foreign and U.S. federal and state healthcare laws and regulations; impact of healthcare industry cost containment and healthcare reform measures; changes in governmental regulations related to our business or products; actual or perceived failures to comply with applicable data protection, privacy and security laws, regulations, standards, and other requirements; our failure to implement new information technology systems successfully; changes in foreign currency rates; our failure to realize the full value of our intangible assets; our reliance on original equipment manufacturer customers; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from investors, customers, governments and other stakeholders and third parties with respect to corporate sustainability policies and practices; the effects of climate change and related regulatory responses; our exposure to the credit risk of some of our customers and in weakened markets; being subject to U.S. federal income taxation even though we are a non-U.S. corporation; changes in tax laws and fluctuations in our effective tax rates; any need for additional capital to adequately respond to business challenges or opportunities and repay or refinance our existing indebtedness, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; our existing indebtedness limiting our ability to engage in certain activities; volatility in the market price for our common shares; and our failure to maintain appropriate internal controls in the future.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical, life science, and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary expertise and competencies in precision medicine, precision manufacturing, robotics and automation, and advanced surgery with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer proprietary technology solutions that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation, the Novanta Growth System, and our customers’ success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars or shares, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 238,060 $ 211,569 $ 949,245 $ 881,662 Cost of revenue 129,835 115,014 527,700 481,765 Gross profit 108,225 96,555 421,545 399,897 Operating expenses: Research and development and engineering 25,285 23,452 95,515 91,682 Selling, general and administrative 43,301 41,702 175,943 164,460 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 6,548 5,101 25,794 20,445 Restructuring and acquisition related costs 6,384 4,623 13,709 12,814 Total operating expenses 81,518 74,878 310,961 289,401 Operating income 26,707 21,677 110,584 110,496 Interest income (expense), net (6,890 ) (5,920 ) (31,489 ) (25,818 ) Foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), net 1,200 118 413 (255 ) Other income (expense), net (222 ) (129 ) (442 ) (675 ) Income before income taxes 20,795 15,746 79,066 83,748 Income tax provision 4,331 3,235 14,979 10,870 Net income $ 16,464 $ 12,511 $ 64,087 $ 72,878 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 1.78 $ 2.03 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 1.77 $ 2.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 35,980 35,858 35,950 35,844 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 36,148 36,052 36,124 36,031

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,989 $ 105,051 Accounts receivable, net 151,026 139,410 Inventories 144,606 149,371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,027 21,465 Total current assets 433,648 415,297 Property, plant and equipment, net 113,135 109,449 Operating lease assets 42,908 38,302 Intangible assets, net 185,844 145,022 Goodwill 584,098 484,507 Other assets 28,878 33,479 Total assets $ 1,388,511 $ 1,226,056 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,691 $ 4,968 Accounts payable 76,890 57,195 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 86,210 77,012 Total current liabilities 167,791 139,175 Long-term debt 411,949 349,404 Operating lease liabilities 40,548 37,345 Other long-term liabilities 22,525 26,672 Total liabilities 642,813 552,596 Stockholders’ Equity: Total stockholders’ equity 745,698 673,460 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,388,511 $ 1,226,056

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,464 $ 12,511 $ 64,087 $ 72,878 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,363 11,547 55,563 46,612 Share-based compensation 4,635 7,210 23,307 25,588 Deferred income taxes (4,001 ) (2,398 ) (15,909 ) (14,726 ) Other non-cash items 1,171 1,778 12,546 11,051 Changes in assets and liabilities which provided/(used) cash, excluding effects from business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 9,894 6,244 (6,193 ) (127 ) Inventories 4,365 5,747 4,781 11,366 Other operating assets and liabilities 14,671 (3,647 ) 20,330 (32,567 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,562 38,992 158,512 120,075 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and working capital adjustments — — (191,200 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,249 ) (6,220 ) (17,162 ) (19,961 ) Other investing activities 173 69 173 69 Net cash used in investing activities (2,076 ) (6,151 ) (208,189 ) (19,892 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities — — 198,000 — Repayments under term loan and revolving credit facilities (35,083 ) (4,505 ) (131,066 ) (86,552 ) Payments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions — — — (81 ) Other financing activities (533 ) (565 ) (9,991 ) (11,220 ) Net cash used in financing activities (35,616 ) (5,070 ) 56,943 (97,853 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,571 ) 1,319 1,672 2,616 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,299 29,090 8,938 4,946 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 92,690 75,961 105,051 100,105 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 113,989 $ 105,051 $ 113,989 $ 105,051

Contacts



Novanta Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ray Nash

(781) 266-5137

Read full story here