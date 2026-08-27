NovaBridge Biosciences to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) (“NovaBridge” or the “Company”), a global biotechnology company that identifies differentiated innovation and applies disciplined development, financing, and partnering strategies to create value, today announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2026:

Conference details:

Cantor 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings

Presenter: Srishti Gupta, MD, MPP, Chief Executive Officer, NovaBridge Biosciences

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Webcast Link: Here

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings

Presenter: Srishti Gupta, MD, MPP, Chief Executive Officer, NovaBridge Biosciences

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Webcast Link: Here

Webcasts of the Fireside chats will be accessible in the News & Events page of the NovaBridge website for 90 days.

About NovaBridge

NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) is a global biotechnology company advancing a portfolio of therapeutic programs in oncology and ophthalmology. The Company identifies differentiated therapeutic opportunities, generates value-defining clinical evidence, and applies the development, financing, and partnering strategy best suited to each program.

NovaBridge’s portfolio is led by givastomig and VIS-101. The Company's objective is to build a sustainable biotechnology company by repeatedly identifying differentiated innovation, advancing it efficiently, and bringing novel therapies to patients through the path best suited to each opportunity.

For more information, please visit www.novabridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

NovaBridge Investor & Media Contacts

NovaBridge Biosciences

+1-240-745-6330

IR@novabridge.com

Bill Begien, VP, Investor Relations

bill.begien@novabridge.com

Jessica Zhang, Director, Public Relations

jessica.zhang@novabridge.com