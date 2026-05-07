Nona Biosciences Appoints Dr. Josh Xiao as Chief Scientific Officer to Advance Global Scientific Strategy and Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences ("Nona" or the "Company"), a global biotechnology company advancing biotherapeutic discovery through innovative technology platforms, today announced the appointment of Dr. Josh Xiao as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Xiao will be based in both US and China and report directly to Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences.

In this role, Dr. Xiao will lead the development of Nona's global scientific strategy and oversee the continued evolution of its technology platforms, especially Hu-mAtrIxTM, the AI-driven drug discovery platform, with the goal of strengthening the company's long-term competitive advantage through integrated technological capabilities and ecosystem collaboration. He will also guide the direction of scientific innovation and support the advancement of novel therapeutic approaches across multiple disease areas. In addition, Dr. Xiao will provide leadership to Nona's global Project Leaders (PLs), establishing a structured and scalable capability development framework to enhance project execution, deepen scientific insight into partner needs, and enable efficient integration of platform resources.

Dr. Xiao brings more than 25 years of experience in drug discovery and leadership across both large biopharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology start-ups. He earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Louisiana State University and did his postdoctoral training at Columbia University. Most recently Dr. Xiao served as an entrepreneur in residence at RA Ventures, the healthcare incubator of RA Capital and co-founder of Starfish Medicines. Prior to that, he held scientific team leadership roles at Amgen, Tularik (acquired by Amgen), and Millennium Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Takeda), and led drug discovery function at several start-ups. His expertise spans target discovery and validation, antibody discovery and engineering, translational medicines, and IND filing.

Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Josh to Nona at a pivotal stage in our growth. His extensive experience in drug discovery and translational medicines, as well as his strong track record in building high-performing scientific teams will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our platform capabilities and global scientific leadership. We believe he will further strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality innovation and create long-term value for our partners."

"Nona Biosciences has been a leader in discovery and development of fully human antibodies and multi-specifics with its proprietary H2L2 Harbour Mice® platform, HCAb Harbour Mice® platform, and Hu-mAtrIxTM AI-driven drug discovery platform, enabling several new 'antibody+' therapeutics modalities," said Dr. Josh Xiao, Chief Scientific Officer of Nona Biosciences. "I am thrilled to join the Nona Biosciences team, and very excited to help strengthen and expand our technology platforms to help our partners succeed."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to advancing biotherapeutic innovation through cutting-edge technology platforms and integrated solutions. Nona supports programs with its I to I® framework, from early-stage ideas through preclinical research and advancement toward IND and early clinic, spanning target validation and antibody discovery to early development.

Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® technology platform generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFxTM (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIxTM (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-Demand® (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

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SOURCE Nona Biosciences