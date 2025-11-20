SUBSCRIBE
Nona Biosciences and Pfizer Announce Strategic Research Collaboration to Accelerate Antibody Discovery

Agreement includes license to Nona's fully human HCAb platform for preclinical antibody discovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing integrated solutions for biological drug discovery and development from I to I® (Idea to IND), today announced a non-exclusive license agreement with Pfizer designed to accelerate preclinical antibody discovery across a range of potential disease indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will gain global rights to access Nona's proprietary HCAb platform to generate fully human heavy chain-only antibodies. Nona Biosciences will receive an upfront payment and be eligible for regulatory, clinical, and commercial milestone payments. In addition, Nona may collaborate with Pfizer for antibody discovery, development, and engineering, leveraging Nona's HCAb platform, advanced B-cell screening technologies, and integrated services.

Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences, commented: "We are pleased to continue providing support for Pfizer's preclinical antibody discovery. By leveraging our fully human HCAbs, we aim to accelerate the discovery and development of transformative therapies for patients worldwide."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing integrated solutions from I to I® (Idea to IND), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. Nona's integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services cover a broad range of modalities, from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery teams.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFxTM (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIxTM (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-DemandTM (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs.

For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

SOURCE Nona Biosciences

