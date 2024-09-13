Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Hit USD 66.20 Billion by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market size was exhibited at USD 19.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 66.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

The market growth is attributed to the growing rate of patients being diagnosed with lung diseases. In addition, growing investments by major medical organizations for research and development of treatments and medicines associated with non-small cell lung cancer are attributed to propel the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market.

Non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market deals with lung cancers that behave similarly, such as adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Non-small cell lung cancer treatment options such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery. Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for 85% of all lung cancers. The increasing prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer, improving diagnosis rates, and growing aging population are attributed to the market growth.

In addition, increasing cases of cancer patients, increasing demand for oral drugs, rising development of diversified treatments, increasing healthcare awareness, unhealthy lifestyle, increasing consumption of tobacco products, and deteriorating air quality due to air pollution are further anticipated to enhance the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market. Furthermore, increased awareness spread by NGOs and the government about health complications and tobacco consumption. The consumption of unsafe water, passive smoking, and air pollution have also increased the number of lung cancer patients.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Key Takeaways

The adenocarcinoma segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 43.13% in 2023

The squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period.

The targeted therapy segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 50.87% in 2023.

The immunotherapy

The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 66.17% in 2023.

The drug store and retail pharmacy segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

North America dominated the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market with a market share of 35.77% in 2023.

Europe non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market was identified as a lucrative region in this industry as it had a market share of 30.11% in 2023

U.S. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Industry Analysis Report, 2033

The U.S. non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics Market is valued at USD 4.97 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of USD 16.82 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.0% between 2024 and 2033.

North America dominated the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market in 2023. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing presence of major market players who are targeting to develop effective and new medicines to treat NSCLC, increasing awareness regarding cancer treatments, and increasing presence of developed healthcare facilities. In addition, the rising disposable income has increased the acceptance of drugs and costly treatments which is further expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the market.

U.S. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends

The U.S. dominated the market share in the region in 2023 due to the increasing population with air pollution and smoking addiction. The increasing presence of major medical companies in the nation helps in diagnosing the cancer’s early stage. In addition, increasing awareness associated with cancer treatment has raised the number of patients searching for treatment and diagnosis of their diseases. For instance, in January 2023, for the adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Europe Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends

Europe non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market was identified as a lucrative region in this industry as it had a market share of 30. 5% in 2023 due to presence of major medical institutes and increase in the population with smoking addiction. Furthermore, increased awareness about cancer treatment by the government and various NGOs has increased the number of patients seeking for the treatment of NSCLC. Therefore, these factors are responsible for the positive market growth in this region.

UK non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of cancer diseases and introduction of new drugs and therapies for the treatment of NSCLC. Rising awareness and early detection efforts have increased the diagnosis rates of various cancer disorders. Furthermore, increase in the drugs approved by the regulatory bodies has also helped in the market growth of NSCLC therapeutics in this country.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The increasing population with a smoking addiction that is searching for medical help to treat and diagnose lung diseases, rising prevalence of NSCLC, and rising development in the healthcare sector increasing population are expected to drive the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market in the region. Developing deployment and healthcare of new drugs to treat NSCLC has contributed to the rise in the diagnosis of patients with the disease. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the market.

China Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends

China is the fastest-growing country in the healthcare industry and the market growth. The adoption of costly therapies to treat NSCLC has increased due to the rise in disposable income. In addition, increasing awareness of cancer treatments has resulted in the rise of patients searching for treatments associated with cancer in the country.

What are the types of non-small cell lung cancer?

There are three main types of non-small cell lung cancer:

Adenocarcinoma. This type of lung cancer forms in cells that secrete mucus and other substances. It usually develops in the outer portions of your lung. Adenocarcinoma of the lung mostly affects people who currently smoke or those who used to smoke. But it can develop in people who’ve never smoked as well. It’s also more likely to occur at a younger age compared to other types of lung cancer.

This type of lung cancer forms in cells that secrete mucus and other substances. It usually develops in the outer portions of your lung. Adenocarcinoma of the lung mostly affects people who currently smoke or those who used to smoke. But it can develop in people who’ve never smoked as well. It’s also more likely to occur at a younger age compared to other types of lung cancer. Squamous cell carcinoma. Starting in squamous cells (the flat cells that line the inside of your airways), squamous cell carcinoma usually forms in the central part of your lungs. It’s typically associated with a history of smoking.

Starting in squamous cells (the flat cells that line the inside of your airways), squamous cell carcinoma usually forms in the central part of your lungs. It’s typically associated with a history of smoking. Large cell carcinoma. Also called undifferentiated carcinoma, this type of cancer can form in any portion of the lung. It’s more difficult to treat because it grows and spreads quickly.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment Insights

By type insights

The adenocarcinoma segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 43.13% in 2023 due to the increasing tobacco consumption and other products for smoking. The major reason for patients diagnosed with adenocarcinoma is smoking addiction. The segment is significantly growing as the detection of adenocarcinoma is at an early stage. In addition, increasing targeted drugs used particularly to treat adenocarcinoma have expected the growth of the market.

The squamous cell carcinoma segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the increase in the number of patients exposed to UV lights. SCC usually occurs in the head and neck region, such as the tongue, lips, throat, and nasal cavity regions. In addition, the awareness campaigns about SCC run by government medical institutions have caused more patients to search for treatment for the diseases.

By treatment type

The targeted therapy segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 50.87% in 2023. The segment growth is attributed to factors such as a low percentage of side effects during the treatment and an increased number of targeted therapies. Targeted therapies are utilized to disrupt signals of cancer cell growth. According to the patient type, targeted therapies can be customized which helps in the reduction of the side effects and contributes to driving the growth of the targeted therapy segment in the market.

The immunotherapy segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period due to the increase in the preference for immunotherapy to treat cancer and the increasing introduction of new products in the immunotherapy segment. Immunotherapy uses the immunity system to control and cure the cancer-leading cells in the patient’s body. In addition, increased investments by major market players to develop better products to improve the treatment have also been expected to enhance the growth of the segment in the market.

By Distribution Channel Insights

The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 66.17% in 2023. This market growth was attributed to the increase in the number of hospitalized patients suffering from NSCLC. Increase in the number of medicines and treatments available for treating NSCLC has further attributed in the market growth of segment as key market players are targeting to deploy more regulatory approved medicines in order to treat these disorders. Therefore. These reasons are responsible for the market growth of hospital pharmacy segment.

The drug store and retail pharmacy segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased availability of regulatory approved drugs for consumption by patients seeking to cure NSCLC. Increased prevalence of lung cancer has resulted in the high demand for medications and treatments. Therefore, drug stores and retail pharmacies provides convenient access to medications. Furthermore, increased awareness about cancer treatment has resulted in the increase in number of patients seeking to consume medicines that helps in the treatment of lungs disorder. Therefore, these factors have resulted in the market growth of this segment.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Company Insights

Some major companies in the market for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, and others. Companies are focusing on developing new therapies and drugs to deal with the increasing demand for lung cancer patients.

Pfizer, Inc. It is a biomedical and pharmaceutical company, specializing in the promotion, production, and research of vaccines and medications for both animals and people. Pfizer collaborates with local communities, governments, and healthcare providers to expand and support access to healthcare across the globe.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. It is a multinational healthcare company that functions in the diagnostics and pharmaceutical divisions. In the world, the company is a major provider of cancer or lung treatments.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

GSK plc

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Recent Developments

In October 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BRAFTOVI ® (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI ® (binimetinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a BRAF V600E mutation, as detected by an FDA-approved test was approved by Pfizer Inc.

the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI (binimetinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a V600E mutation, as detected by an FDA-approved test was approved by Pfizer Inc. In April 2024, an immunotherapy company, ImmunityBio, Inc. announced positive overall survival results in the QUILT 3.055 study of 2nd- and 3rd-line non-small cell lung cancer patients who progressed after standard-of-care chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy to be discussed.

an immunotherapy company, ImmunityBio, Inc. announced positive overall survival results in the QUILT 3.055 study of 2nd- and 3rd-line non-small cell lung cancer patients who progressed after standard-of-care chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy to be discussed. In August 2023, Taiho Oncology, Inc. announced the launch of the REZILIENT3 trial such as chemotherapy as a potential first-line treatment for adult patients and researching Zipalertinib in EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Tumors

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics market.

By Type

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Large Cell Carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Others

By Treatment

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

